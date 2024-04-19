Ukraine Upgrades Bulgarian Armored Personnel Carriers for Frontline Deployment

World » UKRAINE | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:29
Bulgaria: Ukraine Upgrades Bulgarian Armored Personnel Carriers for Frontline Deployment @Militarnyi

Ukraine's defense industry is embarking on a comprehensive overhaul of Bulgarian armored personnel carriers (APCs), which are slated to be deployed to the frontline in the near future, according to reports from the Ukrainian website "Militarnyi".

The upgrade initiative aims to enhance the mobility, protection, and firepower of the APCs. Among the notable enhancements are the replacement of old engines and gearboxes with new, more powerful German counterparts, doubling the previous capacity. Additionally, modifications to the hatches aim to improve soldier comfort, while interior changes include the installation of a Ukrainian night vision system, traffic cameras for adverse conditions, and a thermo-optical sight.


The APCs before they were overhauled

To bolster protection, additional Armox 500T armor is being fitted, along with improvements in suspension. The modernization process also includes the installation of modern navigation and communication systems. With the upgrade expected to be completed in the coming months, the APCs will soon be ready for deployment to the frontline.

Earlier this year, Ukraine began receiving the first batch of 100 BTR-60 APCs from Bulgaria, previously stored in warehouses of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Key upgrades include replacing the old twin gasoline engines with new German Deutz BF4M2012 engines, significantly boosting power output. Notably, a decision to adopt a dual-engine system aims to streamline the modernization process and minimize design alterations.

The layout of the APCs has undergone significant revisions, including the installation of more comfortable exits for soldiers and repositioning of seats to enhance capacity. Retaining the original armament, including a 14.5 mm KPVT heavy machine gun and two 7.62 mm PKT machine guns, the effectiveness of these weapons is expected to increase with the installation of new day and thermal vision night sights.

Further enhancements to protection include the installation of additional Armox 500T steel panels, enabling the vehicles to withstand fire from small arms and heavy machine guns. Additionally, improvements to navigation and communication systems ensure operational readiness on the battlefield.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Bulgarian, APCs, frontline

Related Articles:

CIA Director Warns: Ukraine Could Lose War Without Increased US Military Aid

CIA Director William Burns has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine may face defeat in its war against Russia by the end of this year if the United States does not step up its military assistance

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:01

Devastation in Dnipro: Eight Killed in Russian Airstrike

A Russian airstrike on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine has resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left 21 individuals wounded

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:44

Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Strategic Bomber

Ukraine's military announced the destruction of a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber, allegedly involved in nighttime airstrikes targeting Ukrainian cities

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 10:32

Trump Shifts Stance: Emphasizes Importance of Ukraine's Survival Amid Aid Package Debate

In a notable shift of tone, former President Donald Trump acknowledged the significance of Ukraine's survival to the United States

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 09:31

NATO will Deploy Patriot Air Defense Systems in Ukraine

NATO has announced plans to send Patriot air defense systems to the embattled nation

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:03

Ukraine Issues Stark Warning: Third World War if Russia Prevails!

Ukraine's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, issued a stark warning, stating that a third world war would erupt if Russia emerged victorious in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

CIA Director Warns: Ukraine Could Lose War Without Increased US Military Aid

CIA Director William Burns has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine may face defeat in its war against Russia by the end of this year if the United States does not step up its military assistance

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:01

Devastation in Dnipro: Eight Killed in Russian Airstrike

A Russian airstrike on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine has resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left 21 individuals wounded

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:44

Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Strategic Bomber

Ukraine's military announced the destruction of a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber, allegedly involved in nighttime airstrikes targeting Ukrainian cities

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 10:32

Trump Shifts Stance: Emphasizes Importance of Ukraine's Survival Amid Aid Package Debate

In a notable shift of tone, former President Donald Trump acknowledged the significance of Ukraine's survival to the United States

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 09:31

NATO will Deploy Patriot Air Defense Systems in Ukraine

NATO has announced plans to send Patriot air defense systems to the embattled nation

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:03

Ukraine Issues Stark Warning: Third World War if Russia Prevails!

Ukraine's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, issued a stark warning, stating that a third world war would erupt if Russia emerged victorious in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria