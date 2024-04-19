Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Postponed: Central Bank Governor and Ex-Economy Minister Sound Alarm

Mounting uncertainty looms over Bulgaria's anticipated entry into the Eurozone, with officials cautioning that the prospect may be delayed amidst persisting inflation challenges. Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), and former Minister of Economy Bogdan Bogdanov, shed light on the pressing issues hindering Bulgaria's path to Eurozone accession in interviews with media outlets.

In an interview with a BTA representative in Washington, BNB Governor Dimitar Radev underscored the pivotal role of inflation in Bulgaria's bid to secure a favorable assessment in the European Commission's Convergence Report. Radev articulated that sustained decreases in inflation are imperative for Bulgaria to receive a positive evaluation, potentially delaying its Eurozone entry. Expressing a pragmatic outlook, Radev suggested that Bulgaria may not join the Eurozone at the outset of 2025, emphasizing the need for tangible progress in meeting convergence criteria.

Radev reiterated the significance of fiscal policy alignment with inflation reduction objectives, lamenting the current divergence in Bulgaria's budgetary approach. Advocating for an anti-cyclical and anti-inflationary budgetary stance, Radev emphasized the imperative of effective cost management measures to mitigate inflationary pressures.

Contrary to speculation about potential tax increases to curb inflation, Radev warned of exacerbating the informal economy rather than alleviating inflationary trends. The sentiment was echoed by former Minister of Economy Bogdan Bogdanov, who highlighted the absence of proactive measures conducive to Bulgaria's Eurozone accession.

Bogdanov emphasized the critical role of forthcoming Convergence Reports in determining Bulgaria's Eurozone prospects, cautioning against premature conclusions regarding entry timelines. Despite ongoing efforts to address inflationary pressures, Bogdanov echoed Radev's sentiment, suggesting that Bulgaria's accession at the beginning of 2025 appears increasingly uncertain.

As Bulgaria grapples with inflationary challenges and strives to align its economic policies with Eurozone criteria, the path to accession remains fraught with uncertainties, casting a shadow over the nation's aspirations for Eurozone membership.