Iran Attacked With Drones: Israel Strikes Back!

World | April 19, 2024, Friday // 07:49
Bulgaria: Iran Attacked With Drones: Israel Strikes Back!

Israel launched a series of attacks with drones targeting multiple sites in Iran, triggering explosions and raising alarms across the region. ABC television, citing a US official, that a site was struck in Iran, while Iranian state media confirmed an explosion in the central part of the country.

The attack comes on the heels of a recent escalation, with Iran unleashing hundreds of drones towards Israel just days prior, as reported by Reuters. Fars news agency noted an explosion at an airport in Isfahan, though the cause remains undisclosed. Iran's state media announced the suspension of flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran in the aftermath.

Isfahan province, a focal point of the recent attacks, houses several Iranian nuclear sites, including the crucial Natanz facility. Despite the chaos, Iranian state television reassured that nuclear installations remained unaffected. Reports indicated the sighting of three drones over Isfahan, prompting the activation of air defense systems which successfully downed the intruding drones.

While the city of Isfahan grappled with the aerial intrusion, sirens blared in northern Israel, sparking panic, though the Israeli military later confirmed it as a false alarm. ABC News extended the scope of the attacks, citing explosions not only in Isfahan but also in southern Syria's As-Suwayda province, as well as in the Baghdad area and Babil province in Iraq.

Saturday's drone and missile barrage by Iran, purportedly in retaliation for an attack on its consulate in Damascus, had set the stage for the current exchange. Tel Aviv, vowing retaliation, finds itself embroiled in a perilous standoff. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned of the region teetering on the brink of catastrophe, urging restraint and diplomatic solutions.

The timing of the attack, coinciding with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's 85th birthday, adds another layer of complexity to the already tense situation. As the dust settles, there are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries on either side, yet the reverberations of these strikes reverberate across the volatile landscape of the Middle East.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Iran, airstrikes, tensions

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Prepares for Possible Evacuation Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Bulgarian government is closely monitoring the situation and stands prepared for the potential evacuation of Bulgarian citizens

Politics | April 19, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Western Powers Plot Further Sanctions Against Iran After Israel Attack

In the wake of Iran's recent drone and missile assault on Israel, the European Union (EU) and the United States are gearing up to expand sanctions against Tehran

World | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:12

IAEA Director General Warns of Imminent Nuclear Catastrophe

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has issued a dire warning, stating that the world is teetering on the brink of a "nuclear catastrophe"

World | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 13:04

Israel Weighs Response as Allies Urge Restraint After Iranian Attack

Israel's military cabinet convened to deliberate on a response following Iran's recent drone and missile onslaught, marking a historic escalation in tensions

World | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:51

US Intercepted 80 Drones, 6 Missiles Targeting Israel During the Weekend

The United States military has undertaken a significant interception operation, intercepting and destroying over 80 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:23

Russia Urges Diplomacy Amid Middle East Tensions, Avoids Condemning Iran

Russia has called for restraint from all parties involved following Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 13:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

CIA Director Warns: Ukraine Could Lose War Without Increased US Military Aid

CIA Director William Burns has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine may face defeat in its war against Russia by the end of this year if the United States does not step up its military assistance

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:01

EU Commissioner Johansson Evaluates Schengen Controls at Sofia Airport

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson conducted an inspection of border control measures at Sofia Airport, marking a significant step in Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen Area by air

World » EU | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Romania Edges Closer to Visa-Free Travel to the US

Romania is making strides toward joining the Visa Waiver Program, a significant milestone that would enable its citizens to travel to the United States visa-free for up to 90 days

World » Southeast Europe | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:15

Freedom in the US? Over 100 Arrested as Pro-Palestinian Demonstration Erupts on Columbia University Campus

More than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested Thursday night at Columbia University in New York City

World | April 19, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Devastation in Dnipro: Eight Killed in Russian Airstrike

A Russian airstrike on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine has resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left 21 individuals wounded

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:44

Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Strategic Bomber

Ukraine's military announced the destruction of a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber, allegedly involved in nighttime airstrikes targeting Ukrainian cities

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 10:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria