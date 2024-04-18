Shocker: Bulgaria Drops from UK Tourists' Cheapest Summer Spots List

Business » TOURISM | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 17:49
Bulgaria: Shocker: Bulgaria Drops from UK Tourists' Cheapest Summer Spots List Photo: Stella Ivanova

In an unexpected turn, Bulgaria and Turkey have been notably absent from the list of the ten cheapest European summer destinations for British tourists, revealed by consumer group "Which?". The ranking, which is typically dominated by traditionally affordable locations, has this year favored surprising choices like the Italian coast of Amalfi and various Greek islands.

Based on an analysis of over 4,500 package holidays, the absence of Bulgaria and Turkey is striking. These destinations, known for their affordability, have typically secured spots on previous lists. However, according to "Which?", the selection of packages available this year has influenced the rankings. The Amalfi Coast, for instance, offers a wide range of self-catering or 'bed and breakfast' accommodations, often cheaper than full-board packages.

The top three spots on the list are now claimed by the Greek islands of Kalymnos, Thassos, and Lefkada. Kalymnos, in particular, stands out, with a seven-night package in the first week of August costing 847 euros per person (approximately 1940 BGN).

The surprising shift in the rankings has left travelers and industry experts speculating about the factors behind the change. While the allure of the Greek islands is undeniable, the omission of Bulgaria and Turkey raises questions about evolving travel trends and consumer preferences.

