50 Years Ago: China Launches Bulgarian Language Radio Broadcasts

Politics » DIPLOMACY | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:18
In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China. A significant accomplishment that underscores the enduring connections between the two countries.

Half a century ago, China embarked on a cultural exchange initiative by broadcasting radio programs in Bulgarian, laying the foundation for cultural exchange and mutual understanding. To commemorate this historic occasion, Ambassador Andrey Tehov, representing Bulgaria in China, recently met with journalists from the Bulgarian editorial office of the Chinese Media Group. During the meeting, Ambassador Tehov extended his well wishes and expressed hopes for continued collaboration and prosperity for both countries.

In a heartwarming gesture, colleagues from the Bulgarian editorial office of the Chinese Media Group reciprocated the sentiment by preparing a special greeting for the Bulgarian audience. This unique message not only celebrates the 50th anniversary of Chinese radio programs in Bulgarian but also highlights the rich tapestry of cultural heritage shared between the two nations. Infusing elements of Chinese culture with eloquent Bulgarian, the greeting embodies the spirit of friendship and collaboration that defines the bilateral relationship.

Tags: Bulgaria, China, diplomatic, radio

