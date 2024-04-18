Bulgarian Household Incomes Offset by Inflation in 2023

Business » FINANCE | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:08
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Household Incomes Offset by Inflation in 2023 Pixabay

According to the latest data released by the National Statistical Institute, Bulgarian household incomes experienced a remarkable surge in 2023, reaching an average of BGN 10,846 per household member. This represents an impressive annual growth rate of 20.4%, marking a significant increase over the past decade, where incomes have more than doubled, growing by 2.3 times.

When accounting for inflation, real household incomes saw a notable increase of 10% over the past year, with a staggering 158.5% surge compared to 2014. The data also highlight substantial growth in income from salaries, rising by 22.5% compared to 2022, and from pensions, which increased by 13.6%.

On the expenditure front, households spent an average of BGN 10,044 per person in 2023, reflecting a 19.7% increase from the previous year and a 2.2-fold rise compared to a decade ago. Notably, spending on leisure, cultural activities, and education saw the most significant growth, surging by 46.8%, followed by expenditures on clothing and footwear, which rose by 23.8%, and on food and soft drinks, increasing by 18.1%.

In terms of consumption patterns, the statistics indicate a continued decline in the consumption of bread and pasta, with consumption in 2023 averaging 3.1 kg per household member. Conversely, consumption of meat products increased by 0.8 kg, fruits by 0.6 kg, non-alcoholic beverages by 5.9 liters, and alcohol by 2.9 liters per household member.

The data underscores a positive trend in household purchasing power, with the largest increases observed for butter (16.9%), ripe beans (16.5%), and bread (15%).

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, household, incomes, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria Stands Firm with Ukraine

In a recent meeting of the European Council, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev underscored Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst discussions surrounding the fight against disinformation and foreign manipulation of information

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:18

Shocker: Bulgaria Drops from UK Tourists' Cheapest Summer Spots List

In an unexpected turn, Bulgaria and Turkey have been notably absent from the list of the ten cheapest European summer destinations for British tourists

Business » Tourism | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 17:49

50 Years Ago: China Launches Bulgarian Language Radio Broadcasts

In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China

Politics » Diplomacy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Bulgaria Scraps Tender for New Trains Worth BGN 1.1 Billion, Opts for Direct Negotiations

Acting Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, has taken the unprecedented step of canceling the tender for the supply of 35 single-deck motor trains, valued at a staggering BGN 1.1 billion

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 14:21

Ex-Economy Minister: Bulgaria Unlikely to Enter Eurozone in Early 2025

In a recent interview on Nova TV, former Minister of Economy Bogdan Bogdanov expressed skepticism regarding Bulgaria's prospects of entering the Eurozone at the outset of 2025

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 12:15

Daniel Mitov Ready for Foreign Minister Role Amid Geopolitical Test in Bulgaria

Daniel Mitov, Deputy Chairman of GERB, has expressed his readiness to assume the position of Acting Foreign Minister

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Report Shows Bulgarians Have Doubled Their Wealth in a Decade

The National Statistical Institute's latest report unveils a marginal annual increase in the income of Bulgarians in 2023 compared to their expenses, marking a reversal of the trend observed in 2022

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 14:40

Ex-Economy Minister: Bulgaria Unlikely to Enter Eurozone in Early 2025

In a recent interview on Nova TV, former Minister of Economy Bogdan Bogdanov expressed skepticism regarding Bulgaria's prospects of entering the Eurozone at the outset of 2025

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 12:15

Bulgarian National Bank Chief Targets 2025 Eurozone Access

The path to Eurozone accession for Bulgaria may see a significant milestone in 2025, albeit not at the outset of the year, according to Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Banking and Government Leaders Rally for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry

Amidst discussions about Bulgaria's journey towards joining the Eurozone, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Petar Chobanov, highlighted the robustness of Bulgaria's banking system, stating it aligns closely with Eurozone standards

Business » Finance | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23

IMF Director Urges Bulgaria Not to Miss Euro Adoption Chance

In a recent interview with BTA, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, emphasized the importance for Bulgaria to seize the opportunity to adopt the euro, stressing that it is achievable with the right political will

Business » Finance | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

BNB: Bulgaria's GDP to Rise by 2.2% in 2024, with Average Annual Inflation at 3%

In its latest macroeconomic forecast released on Tuesday, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) anticipates a 2.2% increase in Bulgaria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year 2024, compared to 1.8% in 2023

Business » Finance | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria