Bulgaria Scraps Tender for New Trains Worth BGN 1.1 Billion, Opts for Direct Negotiations
Acting Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, has taken the unprecedented step of canceling the tender for the supply of 35 single-deck motor trains, valued at a staggering BGN 1.1 billion, under the ambit of the Recovery Plan. This pivotal decision was officially announced by the Ministry of Transport, marking a significant departure from the initial procurement process.
The rationale behind this abrupt shift stems from the findings of the commission tasked with evaluating the offers submitted during the tender, which commenced on January 26. It was determined that the technical specifications put forth by the two participating entities failed to align with the stringent requirements governing aspects such as delivery timelines, certification protocols, and other critical technical details essential for the seamless integration of the trains into operational service.
In light of these discrepancies, the Ministry of Transport has opted to pivot towards a model of direct contracting for the procurement of the trains. This strategic pivot is justified by citing the "specificity and complexity of the project to modernize the railway rolling stock," underscoring the need for a more tailored approach to sourcing these vital assets.
Gvozdeikov, in a statement addressing the media, emphasized the intention to foster a competitive environment by inviting a diverse array of participants to engage in negotiations. The overarching objective is to optimize competition, thereby ensuring the attainment of the most favorable terms and conditions for the procurement process.
