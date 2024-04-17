WHO Sounds Alarm Over Spread of Bird Flu to Humans: 'Huge Concern'

Record Winter Tourism Numbers Reported in Bansko
Bansko, Bulgaria's premier mountain resort, experienced a surge in winter tourism, with more than 190,000 visitors flocking to its slopes during the season
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning regarding the spread of bird flu (H5N1) to various species, including humans, expressing deep concern over its impact and potential consequences, according to reports from AFP.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva, the WHO's chief scientist, Jeremy Farrar, emphasized the severity of the situation, describing it as a "huge concern" given the extraordinarily high death rate associated with the virus.
The current wave of bird flu, which originated in 2020, has led to the deaths of tens of millions of domestic and wild birds, as well as terrestrial and marine mammals, marking a significant threat to both animal and human health.
In a surprising turn of events last month, cows and goats were also affected by the virus, a development that caught experts off guard as these species were not previously thought to be susceptible to this strain of flu.
Describing the H5N1 strain as a "global zoonotic animal pandemic," Farrar underscored the potential for the virus to mutate and jump species barriers, posing a heightened risk of transmission to humans.
"The biggest worry, of course, is that by infecting ducks and chickens and then increasingly mammals, the virus will develop and be able to infect humans, and then pass from person to person," Farrar cautioned.
Despite the lack of evidence of human-to-human transmission thus far, the WHO highlighted the alarming mortality rate associated with H5N1 infection in cases where individuals come into contact with infected birds.
While efforts to contain the spread of bird flu continue, the WHO's warning serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for vigilance and coordinated action to mitigate the risks posed by zoonotic diseases.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Data from a recent global poll conducted by the world association "Gallup International" represent the diverse perceptions surrounding the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic
The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.
While assurances of salary boosts for nurses employed in kindergartens and nurseries have been made recently, the fundamental challenges endure, plunging the sector into a precarious situation
A new report of a gas leak in Karnobat has sparked concern among residents and authorities, as emergency services rush to address the situation
The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) issued a stark warning regarding the looming threat of a large-scale bird flu pandemic, underscoring the potential consequences if the virus were to transition to humans and establish human-to-human transmission
Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022