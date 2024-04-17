Weather In Bulgaria On April 19: A Mix of Rain and Wind

Overnight, rainfall across the country will temporarily cease, with some areas experiencing breaks in the clouds. The northwest wind will weaken, particularly in the southwest regions where it will subside. Minimum temperatures will range between 2°C and 7°C, dropping to around 0°C in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria and approximately 1°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow, cloud cover will remain significant throughout the country, with more pronounced breaks along the Danube River. Rainfall is expected to commence around midday in the Rilo-Rhodope region, spreading across most of southern Bulgaria by evening. Winds will shift from the east-northeast and intensify. Maximum temperatures will range between 13°C and 18°C, hovering around 13°C in Sofia. Saturday night will see increased precipitation, extending to Eastern Bulgaria with significant amounts in some areas.

Cloud cover will also be substantial over the mountains, with precipitation starting before noon in the Rilo-Rhodope region, transitioning to snow above 1300 meters with significant accumulations in some places. Winds in low-lying areas will veer from the east-southeast and strengthen, while atop the ridges, they will be strong from the southwest. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters elevation will be around 5°C, dropping to about 0°C at 2000 meters.

Over the Black Sea, cloud cover will be extensive, though precipitation-free. Winds will shift from the east-northeast and intensify. Maximum temperatures will range from 13°C to 16°C, while the sea temperature will be between 11°C and 14°C. The sea swell will be about 2 bales. Rainfall is expected to commence on Saturday night, potentially significant in some areas.