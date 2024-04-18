Ex-Economy Minister: Bulgaria Unlikely to Enter Eurozone in Early 2025

Bulgaria: Ex-Economy Minister: Bulgaria Unlikely to Enter Eurozone in Early 2025

In a recent interview on Nova TV, former Minister of Economy Bogdan Bogdanov expressed skepticism regarding Bulgaria's prospects of entering the Eurozone at the outset of 2025. Bogdanov's remarks come amidst a backdrop of political upheaval and concerns over the country's strategic goals, particularly its aspirations for Eurozone accession.

Bogdanov highlighted the need for transparency and clarity surrounding recent changes in the government's composition, emphasizing the importance of providing explanations to both the public and parliamentary representatives. He cautioned against perceptions of authoritarianism and political maneuvering, warning of potential erosion in institutional integrity.

Reflecting on his own role within the government, Bogdanov noted that discussions about retaining his position had not taken place. Regardless, he expressed satisfaction with the collaborative efforts and achievements during his tenure, particularly commending Minister Vatev for his expertise and dedication to the role.

Addressing Bulgaria's strategic objectives related to Schengen and the Eurozone, Bogdanov underscored the importance of sustained political stability and institutional support for implementing necessary reforms. He lamented perceived delays and obstacles hindering progress towards these goals, urging for concerted efforts to overcome challenges and advance the country's European integration agenda.

Commenting on reports suggesting Bulgaria's potential exclusion from the Eurozone in early 2025, Bogdanov emphasized the need for vigilance in addressing economic indicators, particularly inflation rates. While acknowledging recent improvements in inflation figures, he cautioned that concerted efforts were necessary to mitigate inflationary pressures and bolster Bulgaria's eligibility for Eurozone accession.

Bogdanov also highlighted certain budgetary measures aimed at curbing inflation, suggesting a multifaceted approach to address economic challenges and enhance Bulgaria's prospects of Eurozone integration.

