Daniel Mitov Ready for Foreign Minister Role Amid Geopolitical Test in Bulgaria

Daniel Mitov, Deputy Chairman of GERB, has expressed his readiness to assume the position of Acting Foreign Minister. Mitov's announcement comes amidst mounting tensions surrounding the delay in appointing a new head diplomat, posing significant challenges to the organization of elections abroad.

According to Mitov, the decision stems from discussions with GERB Chairman Boyko Borissov, who has extended his support for Mitov's candidacy. The Deputy Chairman emphasized that his nomination represents a strategic move to ensure a foreign policy aligned with Bulgaria's European and pro-Atlantic aspirations.

Mitov framed the situation as a litmus test of President Rumen Radev's geopolitical orientation. He suggested that Radev's response to his appointment would signal the administration's stance on fostering an open and inclusive foreign policy agenda.

The Deputy Chairman expressed disappointment with the opposition's stance, particularly the stance of WCC-DB, highlighting what he perceives as an attempt to obstruct bipartisan cooperation in government appointments. Mitov stressed the importance of fostering unity and cooperation across party lines to address pressing national issues effectively.

Responding to Mitov's candidacy, Boyko Borissov characterized him as a bridge between political factions, emphasizing the need for collaborative governance in Bulgaria's current political climate. Borissov underscored Mitov's willingness to work across party lines, positioning him as a potential catalyst for bipartisan consensus in government affairs.

Borissov's remarks also shed light on broader concerns regarding the political landscape in Bulgaria. He criticized President Radev's handling of government appointments, cautioning against attempts to exert undue influence over the composition of the cabinet.