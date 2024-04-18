Bulgarian National Assembly Halts Meetings Amid Election Campaign

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Assembly Halts Meetings Amid Election Campaign

The majority in the Bulgarian National Assembly has opted to suspend regular plenary sessions and committee meetings for the duration of the pre-election campaign leading up to the parliamentary elections. The decision, which comes amidst a backdrop of heightened political tension and anticipation, has elicited both support and criticism from various quarters.

With 140 votes in favor from the GERB, WCC-DB, and DPS factions, the proposal to halt meetings until the convening of the newly elected National Assembly received majority approval. However, the opposition voiced dissent, voting against the measure. The decision effectively puts a pause on legislative activities, with the exception of written responses from members of the government.

Amid deliberations, a proposal by the BSP to maintain regular parliamentary control despite the suspension of meetings was rejected, further fueling contention over the course of action taken by the Assembly. Additionally, it was agreed that MPs' salaries would continue to be accrued from the day of swearing-in until the day preceding the swearing-in of MPs elected to the next parliament.

In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability, the Assembly also approved amendments requiring biannual reports from the Commission for Combating Corruption and the Commission for Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property. Furthermore, hearings of the chairpersons and members of these commissions will be conducted periodically to scrutinize their performance and efficacy.

The decision to suspend meetings during the election campaign underscores the delicate balance between political processes and governance responsibilities. While proponents argue that the move is necessary to avoid potential interference or distractions during the electoral period, critics contend that it undermines the democratic process and deprives citizens of vital legislative oversight.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, National Assembly, election, campaign

Related Articles:

Report Shows Bulgarians Have Doubled Their Wealth in a Decade

The National Statistical Institute's latest report unveils a marginal annual increase in the income of Bulgarians in 2023 compared to their expenses, marking a reversal of the trend observed in 2022

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 14:40

Bulgarian National Bank Chief Targets 2025 Eurozone Access

The path to Eurozone accession for Bulgaria may see a significant milestone in 2025, albeit not at the outset of the year, according to Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Turmoil in Bulgarian Parliament as Health Fund Manager's Resignation Accepted Against Backdrop of Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events in the Bulgarian Parliament, the resignation of Stanimir Mihailov, the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), was unexpectedly accepted

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

Bulgarian Opposition Parties Urge President Radev to Replace Caretaker PM

Amidst political tensions in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has made a bold call for President Rumen Radev to take action and replace caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:51

Week One in Bulgaria's Caretaker Government: Calls for 2 Ministerial Changes Intensify the Crisis

Yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposed to President Rumen Radev to relieve the Acting Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev from his post and to appoint Georgi Takhov as head of the department, the government information service reported

Novinite Insider » Opinions | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 07:57

Reshuffle in Bulgarian Political Cabinets: 9 New Deputy Ministers Appointed

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has issued orders appointing nine new deputy ministers across six ministries

Politics | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 15:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria Stands Firm with Ukraine

In a recent meeting of the European Council, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev underscored Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst discussions surrounding the fight against disinformation and foreign manipulation of information

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:18

50 Years Ago: China Launches Bulgarian Language Radio Broadcasts

In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China

Politics » Diplomacy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Bulgaria Scraps Tender for New Trains Worth BGN 1.1 Billion, Opts for Direct Negotiations

Acting Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, has taken the unprecedented step of canceling the tender for the supply of 35 single-deck motor trains, valued at a staggering BGN 1.1 billion

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 14:21

Daniel Mitov Ready for Foreign Minister Role Amid Geopolitical Test in Bulgaria

Daniel Mitov, Deputy Chairman of GERB, has expressed his readiness to assume the position of Acting Foreign Minister

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:40

In Bulgarian Politics, Acting PM Warns: Accept My Proposals Or Deal With The Consequences

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has issued a stern warning regarding proposed changes to the Bulgarian cabinet, asserting that the responsibility for any impediments to his ministerial appointments will fall squarely on those who oppose them

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:37

Italy Backs Bulgaria's Schengen Membership: Presidents Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

Italy has thrown its weight behind Bulgaria's bid for full-fledged membership in the Schengen area, affirming its steadfast support during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's two-day visit to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria