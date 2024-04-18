In Bulgarian Politics, Acting PM Warns: Accept My Proposals Or Deal With The Consequences

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:37
Bulgaria: In Bulgarian Politics, Acting PM Warns: Accept My Proposals Or Deal With The Consequences

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has issued a stern warning regarding proposed changes to the Bulgarian cabinet, asserting that the responsibility for any impediments to his ministerial appointments will fall squarely on those who oppose them. The declaration, made upon Glavchev's arrival at the European Council, underscores the high stakes and mounting tensions surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape.

Glavchev's unequivocal stance on the proposed replacement of the ministers of foreign affairs and agriculture leaves little room for ambiguity. Emphasizing his personal accountability for the proposed appointments, Glavchev made it clear that any deviation from his recommendations would shift the burden of responsibility onto dissenting parties.

"The responsibility for the ministers that I propose is entirely mine. So, if there are any other views on the matter, whoever thwarts the ministers that I propose, he will take responsibility for what happened," affirmed Glavchev, highlighting the weight of his decision-making authority within the government.

Responding to inquiries regarding President Rumen Radev's expressed preference for a non-party-affiliated candidate for the role of foreign affairs minister, Glavchev remained resolute, refraining from engaging in commentary on external statements while reiterating his expectation for the president's compliance with his proposals.

"I will not comment on statements other than mine...I have a proposal, I await the president's decision. If he does not comply with my proposals, the responsibility for this remains with him," asserted Glavchev, emphasizing the delineation of roles and responsibilities within Bulgaria's constitutional framework.

The looming prospect of ministerial changes has stirred speculation and debate within Bulgaria's political sphere, as stakeholders await the resolution of the standoff between Glavchev and opposing factions.

