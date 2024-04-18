Italy Backs Bulgaria's Schengen Membership: Presidents Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Italy Backs Bulgaria's Schengen Membership: Presidents Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

Italy has thrown its weight behind Bulgaria's bid for full-fledged membership in the Schengen area, affirming its steadfast support during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's two-day visit to Bulgaria. The visit, at the invitation of President Rumen Radev, underscores the deepening ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to advancing mutual interests across various spheres.

Against the backdrop of the 145th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Italy, Presidents Mattarella and Radev engaged in discussions encompassing a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation, spanning economy, defense, culture, and education. Italy's unwavering endorsement of Bulgaria's aspirations for Schengen membership resonated prominently during the deliberations, highlighting a convergence of strategic interests between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for Italy's consistent advocacy, President Radev hailed the enduring partnership and emphasized the pivotal role of Schengen membership in Bulgaria's integration within the European Union. Both nations, as frontline countries grappling with migration challenges, espouse similar positions on the adoption of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, underscoring a shared commitment to addressing common challenges through collective action.

Security and defense cooperation emerged as focal points of the presidential discussions, with a shared emphasis on enhancing bilateral collaboration in these critical areas. President Radev commended Italy's role in bolstering Bulgaria's defense capabilities, citing joint initiatives such as the multinational battle group and air policing missions aimed at fortifying NATO's Eastern flank and the Black Sea region.

President Mattarella reiterated Italy's staunch support for Bulgaria's Eurozone aspirations and expressed optimism regarding the country's imminent entry into the Schengen area by land, further amplifying the momentum behind Bulgaria's integration efforts. Affirming Italy's commitment to expediting these processes, President Mattarella pledged to leverage Italy's influence to facilitate Bulgaria's seamless integration into the Schengen area and the Eurozone.

As the two presidents deliberated on the pressing security challenges confronting Europe, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East, they underscored the imperative of pursuing just and sustainable solutions to foster regional peace and stability. The discussions underscored a shared commitment to fostering security and stability in Europe through enhanced cooperation and joint initiatives.

Against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, Italy and Bulgaria reaffirmed their determination to deepen bilateral ties and collaborate on strategic projects, including the pan-European corridor number 8, which holds strategic significance for both nations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Italy, Bulgaria, Schengen, cooperation

Related Articles:

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria Stands Firm with Ukraine

In a recent meeting of the European Council, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev underscored Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst discussions surrounding the fight against disinformation and foreign manipulation of information

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:18

Shocker: Bulgaria Drops from UK Tourists' Cheapest Summer Spots List

In an unexpected turn, Bulgaria and Turkey have been notably absent from the list of the ten cheapest European summer destinations for British tourists

Business » Tourism | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 17:49

50 Years Ago: China Launches Bulgarian Language Radio Broadcasts

In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China

Politics » Diplomacy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Bulgarian Household Incomes Offset by Inflation in 2023

According to the latest data released by the National Statistical Institute, Bulgarian household incomes experienced a remarkable surge in 2023, reaching an average of BGN 10,846 per household member.

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:08

Bulgaria Scraps Tender for New Trains Worth BGN 1.1 Billion, Opts for Direct Negotiations

Acting Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, has taken the unprecedented step of canceling the tender for the supply of 35 single-deck motor trains, valued at a staggering BGN 1.1 billion

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 14:21

Ex-Economy Minister: Bulgaria Unlikely to Enter Eurozone in Early 2025

In a recent interview on Nova TV, former Minister of Economy Bogdan Bogdanov expressed skepticism regarding Bulgaria's prospects of entering the Eurozone at the outset of 2025

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 12:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

50 Years Ago: China Launches Bulgarian Language Radio Broadcasts

In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China

Politics » Diplomacy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Bulgaria's Denkov Engaged in Diplomatic Talks with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British Ambassadors

In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing Bulgaria's commitment to its European aspirations and tackling corruption, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov held a crucial meeting with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British ambassadors

Politics » Diplomacy | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:22

US Ambassador Expresses Disappointment Over Bulgarian Government Formation Stalemate

In a statement that underscores the United States' keen interest in Bulgaria's political landscape, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten expressed disappointment at the failure of negotiations to form a government in the country

Politics » Diplomacy | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:21

Nathaniel Copsey Appointed as British Ambassador to Bulgaria

Nathaniel Copsey has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, succeeding Rob Dixon, announced the British Embassy

Politics » Diplomacy | March 22, 2024, Friday // 13:03

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16

Bulgaria Denounces Russian Presidential Elections in Occupied Ukrainian Territories

Bulgaria has taken a firm stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | March 18, 2024, Monday // 17:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria