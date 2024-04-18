Microsoft Detects Russian Online Campaigns Targeting US Presidential Election

Аhead of the impending US presidential election, tech giant Microsoft has uncovered Russian online campaigns aimed at influencing American voters, as reported by "Reuters". The findings shed light on ongoing efforts to sow discord within the United States' political landscape, raising alarm bells about potential interference in the democratic process.

According to experts involved in the investigation, these Russian-linked online profiles have been active over the past 45 days, disseminating content designed to exploit divisions within American society. Of particular focus is the topic of aid to Ukraine, a contentious issue that has historically sparked polarized debates.

While the level of activity appears subdued compared to previous election cycles, Microsoft's experts caution that this could represent only the initial stages of a broader campaign. The findings underscore the persistent threat posed by foreign actors seeking to undermine the integrity of democratic elections through disinformation and manipulation.

Despite mounting evidence, the Russian embassy in Washington remained tight-lipped in response to Reuters' request for comment. However, the agency referenced a previous statement by the Kremlin affirming its commitment to non-interference in the US electoral process. Moscow has consistently denied allegations of meddling in both the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.

In an era marked by the proliferation of digital platforms and social media, the battle for hearts and minds extends beyond traditional battlegrounds, posing unprecedented challenges for defenders of democracy worldwide.