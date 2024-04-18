The Ukrainian Armed Forces have dealt a severe blow to Russian military installations in the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula. Reports indicate that the strikes targeted the airport in the city of Dzhankoi, a key hub from which Russian invaders have been launching missiles towards Odesa.

Russian media outlets and Telegram channels have confirmed the attack, citing information from the special services of the Russian Federation.

The assault specifically targeted the military airport housing the 39th helicopter regiment of the 4th army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense, located in Dzhankoi.

According to reports, the strikes were carried out using two MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.

The initial strike targeted positions of the S-400 Triumf air defense system, resulting in the destruction of three launchers and one radar system.

Subsequently, the second missile struck a reception and repair point for military equipment belonging to the 77th anti-aircraft missile brigade. During the attack, two S-300 launchers were undergoing maintenance at the checkpoint. The impact caused a secondary detonation of ammunition, though the exact nature of the explosion remains unclear.

Preliminary data from Russian security services suggest that the attack resulted in at least 12 injuries and 22 individuals reported missing.

The operation is believed to be a coordinated effort between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv.

The S-400 Triumf, also known by its NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler, is a highly advanced long-range surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia. It is designed to engage a variety of aerial targets, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, at ranges of up to 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) and altitudes of up to 30 kilometers (about 98,000 feet). The system is equipped with multiple types of missiles and advanced radar systems, making it a formidable component of Russia's air defense network.

The ATACMS, or Army Tactical Missile System, is a surface-to-surface missile system developed by the United States. It is designed to provide precision strike capability against high-value targets such as enemy air defenses, command and control centers, and other key infrastructure. The ATACMS missile is capable of carrying conventional and cluster munitions, and it has a range of up to 300 kilometers (approximately 186 miles). It is used by the U.S. Army and several other allied countries.

The ATACMS was first developed in the 1980s by the United States. The program began in the late 1970s, and the first ATACMS missile was fielded in the late 1980s, with initial operational capability achieved in 1991.

Several countries possess the S-400 air defense system but might want to reconsider. These include:

Russia: The S-400 system was developed by Russia and is extensively used by the Russian military. China: China was the first foreign customer to purchase the S-400 system from Russia. Deliveries began in 2018. Turkey: Despite objections from NATO allies, Turkey purchased the S-400 system from Russia. The first components were delivered in 2019. India: India signed a deal with Russia to acquire the S-400 system in 2018. Deliveries began in 2021. Belarus: In 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the S-400 air defense systems and Iskander missiles the country has received from Russia have been put “on combat duty.”

If S-400 cannot intercept ATACMS it will hardly be able to target Ukrainian F-16s when they arrive.