Exciting News: Opening of Varna's New Central Bus Station in May

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 16:35
Bulgaria: Exciting News: Opening of Varna's New Central Bus Station in May

Architects Martin Hristov and Galina Baleva, who have crafted the design, revealed that a novel central bus station in Varna is scheduled to be inaugurated in late May. They emphasized that the structure's unique design prioritizes effortless navigation, swift accessibility, and robust security measures to ensure passengers' safety.

The future central bus station will house a range of amenities catering to diverse needs. From a doctor's office to a dedicated space for mothers with children, from luggage storage facilities to a vibrant shopping center and cafe with independent access, every aspect of traveler convenience has been carefully considered.

The new central bus station boasts a distinctive design tailored to prioritize ease of navigation, quick access, and paramount security and safety. Hristov and Baleva, the architects of the project, have ensured that passengers will find themselves in a bright and comfortable environment, free from any dark or concealed spaces, even during nighttime use.

The building's architects responsible for this visionary project are part of the esteemed local studio E–Arch, renowned for its commitment to excellence in design.

Martin Hristov mentioned that the roof is designed to accommodate the installation of solar panels. Additionally, he noted that while the new building maintains the same capacity as the old one, there is a significant increase in the size of the outdoor waiting area, achieved by reducing the indoor space.

While the bus station has been privately owned for many years, Hristov emphasized the importance of broader infrastructure improvements for the city. Proposing the construction of an additional bus station adjacent to the central railway station, he highlighted the benefits of facilitating easy transfers between bus and train for the residents of Varna.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: station, architects, Varna, design

Related Articles:

Naval Forces Destroy Sea Mine Near Kabakum Beach In Varna

A potentially hazardous situation unfolded today near Varna's "Kabakum" beach as a floating mine was discovered in the sea, as reported by BNR

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:34

In Varna: New Rules For Scooter Riders

The Transportation Committee of the Varna Municipal Council has voted on new rules and penalties related to electric scooters

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:20

Varna Tourism Industry Up in Arms Against Offshore Wind Farm Plans

The picturesque city of Varna is experiencing a clash between its tourism sector and proposed plans for offshore wind farms, sparking controversy and opposition within the local community

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 08:33

Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious Plans for Dual Highways Connecting Varna to Durankulak and Silistra

Bulgaria is set to embark on the construction of two crucial highways, linking the city of Varna to Durankulak in northeastern Bulgaria and to Silistra on the Danube

Society | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:14

Revolutionary Hybrid Station in Bulgaria Charges 20 Electric Cars in 15 Minutes

A groundbreaking hybrid charging station, equipped with solar panels and innovative batteries, has been developed in Bulgaria, capable of simultaneously charging up to 20 electric vehicles in just 15 minutes

Business | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

New Seasonal Flights Connect Varna Airport to Paris

Exciting news for travel enthusiasts and vacation planners as Varna Airport gears up to introduce regular flights to Paris starting from April 12, 2024

Business » Tourism | December 24, 2023, Sunday // 15:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria On April 18: Expect Rain and Cooler Tempretures

Overnight, the precipitation zone will gradually shift eastward, with significant amounts expected in parts of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, accompanied by thunderstorms

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 18:24

Storm 'Renata' Hits Romania with Strong Winds and Heavy Precipitation

Romanian media outlets have reported that storm "Renata" has made landfall in Romania, bringing with it strong winds and heavy precipitation. Following two weeks of record high temperatures, the mercury has plummeted by 15-20 degrees Celsius, as reported

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:28

Bulgaria's Aniventure Comic Con Welcomes Fantastic Beasts Actor Dan Fogler

Excitement is brewing among fans of the magical world as actor and comedian Dan Fogler, renowned for his roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, gears up to visit Bulgaria for the Aniventure Comic Con festival on July 6 and 7

Society | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:53

British Columbia to Declare May 24 as Bulgaria Day

Bulgaria will soon be celebrated in the heart of British Columbia and the city of Vancouver as May 24 is set to be declared Bulgaria Day, announced Velislava Panova, Consul General of Bulgaria in Toronto, to the BNR.

Society | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:57

The Resurgence of Natural Gas: A Clean and Affordable Energy Solution

The concluded winter presented unusually elevated temperatures and a 'milder' heating season for thousands of Bulgarians

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:09

Bulgaria: Brestovitsa Residents Protest Against Muddy and Polluted Tap Water

For the past four years, residents of the picturesque village of Brestovitsa in Plovdiv have been grappling with a troubling issue: muddy water contaminated with manganese flowing from their taps

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria