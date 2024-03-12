Exciting News: Opening of Varna's New Central Bus Station in May

Naval Forces Destroy Sea Mine Near Kabakum Beach In Varna
A potentially hazardous situation unfolded today near Varna's "Kabakum" beach as a floating mine was discovered in the sea, as reported by BNR
Architects Martin Hristov and Galina Baleva, who have crafted the design, revealed that a novel central bus station in Varna is scheduled to be inaugurated in late May. They emphasized that the structure's unique design prioritizes effortless navigation, swift accessibility, and robust security measures to ensure passengers' safety.
The future central bus station will house a range of amenities catering to diverse needs. From a doctor's office to a dedicated space for mothers with children, from luggage storage facilities to a vibrant shopping center and cafe with independent access, every aspect of traveler convenience has been carefully considered.
The new central bus station boasts a distinctive design tailored to prioritize ease of navigation, quick access, and paramount security and safety. Hristov and Baleva, the architects of the project, have ensured that passengers will find themselves in a bright and comfortable environment, free from any dark or concealed spaces, even during nighttime use.
The building's architects responsible for this visionary project are part of the esteemed local studio E–Arch, renowned for its commitment to excellence in design.
Martin Hristov mentioned that the roof is designed to accommodate the installation of solar panels. Additionally, he noted that while the new building maintains the same capacity as the old one, there is a significant increase in the size of the outdoor waiting area, achieved by reducing the indoor space.
While the bus station has been privately owned for many years, Hristov emphasized the importance of broader infrastructure improvements for the city. Proposing the construction of an additional bus station adjacent to the central railway station, he highlighted the benefits of facilitating easy transfers between bus and train for the residents of Varna.
