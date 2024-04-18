EU Annual Inflation Slows in March 2024, Bulgaria's Rate at 3.1%

Bulgaria Grapples with Soaring Corruption Rates: New Report Reveals Shocking Data
Corruption in Bulgaria has soared to its third highest peak in history, according to a recent report by the Center for the Study of Democracy
Eurostat's latest report revealed a slowdown in annual inflation across the European Union, with the figure dropping to 2.6% in March 2024 from 2.8% the previous month. Similarly, annual inflation in the euro area dipped to 2.4% from 2.6%. Compared to March 2023, the difference is stark, with annual inflation in the EU standing at 8.3% and 6.9% in the euro area.
Preliminary data from Eurostat for Bulgaria based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices showed an annual inflation rate of 3.1% in March 2024, down from 3.5% in February 2024 and 3.9% in March 2023.
However, Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute reported slightly different numbers, estimating annual inflation at 3.0% in March 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year.
Month-on-month, Bulgaria experienced a 0.2% inflation rate in March 2024. Among EU member states, Bulgaria ranks 12th in terms of annual inflation rate. Eurostat's data indicated that annual inflation decreased in 13 EU countries, remained the same in four, and increased in 10 others.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria finds itself at the bottom of the list in terms of citizens who believe in the benefits of EU membership, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey results
A scheduled conference of far-right European politicians, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former British MEP Nigel Farage, was abruptly halted by police in Brussels
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson praised the revised Schengen legislation and hailed the forthcoming accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen as significant progress
A devastating fire has broken out at the iconic Stock Exchange building in the heart of Copenhagen, Denmark's capital
Bulgaria’s industrial sector faces a notable downturn, registering an 8.4% year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted production for February 2024, as per the latest estimates from Eurostat
In the wake of Iran's recent drone attack on Israel, European Union (EU) and NATO member states have heightened their state of combat readiness
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022