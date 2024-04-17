Storm 'Renata' Hits Romania with Strong Winds and Heavy Precipitation

Romanian media outlets have reported that storm "Renata" has made landfall in Romania, bringing with it strong winds and heavy precipitation. Following two weeks of record high temperatures, the mercury has plummeted by 15-20 degrees Celsius, as reported by Digi24.

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in central and southeastern regions of Romania. There is also a risk of hail, with a yellow alert for flooding and swollen rivers in effect for six counties.

In mountainous areas, the rain has turned to sleet and snow. Reports from the Carpathians indicate that snow cover in Balya Lak has reached over half a meter, with further accumulation expected. At altitudes exceeding 2,000 meters in the Fagurash mountain range, temperatures have dropped to just two degrees Celsius, according to meteorologist Narcissa Milian, quoted by Agerpres.

Winds exceeding 70 km/h have caused disruptions in the western part of the country, resulting in fallen trees and billboards. Emergency response teams from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations have been deployed to various cities to address the situation.

The Romanian National Road Infrastructure Company has advised drivers in the Cluj-Napoca region of Transylvania that winter driving conditions are in effect.