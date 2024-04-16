Banking and Government Leaders Rally for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry

Amidst discussions about Bulgaria's journey towards joining the Eurozone, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Petar Chobanov, highlighted the robustness of Bulgaria's banking system, stating it aligns closely with Eurozone standards. Chobanov's remarks came during a conference organized by the Association of Banks in Bulgaria (ABB), where he emphasized the banking sector's compliance with Eurozone regulations since Bulgaria's inclusion in the Banking Union in 2020.

Chobanov's sentiments were echoed by Bulgarian Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev, who emphasized the caretaker government's accelerated efforts towards practical and technical preparations for Bulgaria's Eurozone accession. Metodiev underlined the significance of Bulgaria's alignment with Eurozone criteria, despite challenges such as meeting inflation targets.

Addressing concerns over political instability affecting Bulgaria's Eurozone aspirations, Chobanov reassured stakeholders of the Finance Ministry's commitment to effective communication with European partners. He emphasized recent agreements with the European Commission as positive signals of Bulgaria's progress and continued European support.

Metodiev highlighted key milestones achieved under the caretaker government, including agreements with the Eurogroup and the European Commission on euro coin production and communication strategies for the euro introduction. He emphasized ongoing efforts to address challenges such as inflation and ensure the long-term sustainability of public finances.

Progress in technical preparations for the euro introduction was also noted, with Metodiev highlighting the establishment of a coordination council and working groups. He discussed the drafting of legislation to facilitate a seamless transition to the euro, emphasizing the importance of balancing business obligations with consumer interests.

The statements from Chobanov and Metodiev reflect Bulgaria's concerted efforts towards Eurozone accession, underscoring the significance of aligning with Eurozone standards and addressing key challenges to ensure a smooth transition.