After They Failed Their Ally: Russian Peacekeeping Forces Commence Withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh

World » RUSSIA | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01
Bulgaria: After They Failed Their Ally: Russian Peacekeeping Forces Commence Withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeeping forces have initiated their withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's reclaiming of the disputed region from Armenian separatists last year, as confirmed by the Kremlin.

Reports surfaced this week via Azerbaijani state media indicating the commencement of Russian troop withdrawal from positions established under the 2020 ceasefire brokered by Moscow between Baku and Yerevan.

Videos and images circulated by Azerbaijani sources showcased armored vehicles bearing Russian flags purportedly departing the region. Responding to inquiries on Wednesday regarding the reported withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed, "Yes, that's true."

As tensions simmered over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh territory, the presence of Russian peacekeeping forces was instrumental in maintaining a fragile ceasefire. However, with Azerbaijan's successful military operation leading to territorial gains, the need for continued Russian intervention may have diminished in the eyes of Moscow.

The withdrawal of Russian troops from Nagorno-Karabakh could potentially signal a shift in power dynamics, leaving Armenia with fewer external allies in the region. Conversely, Azerbaijan's successful reclamation of the disputed territory solidifies its position as a dominant player in the South Caucasus.

Despite the withdrawal, questions linger regarding the long-term stability of the region and the potential for renewed hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The departure of Russian peacekeepers raises concerns about the vacuum it may leave behind and whether other actors will step in to fill the void.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, peacekeeping, withdrawal, Nagorno-Karabakh

Related Articles:

Russian Military Losses in Ukraine Surpass 50,000

A comprehensive investigation conducted by the BBC, in collaboration with the Russian independent media group Mediazona and volunteers, has unveiled shocking revelations about the true extent of Russian military casualties in Ukraine

World » Russia | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Russia Urges Diplomacy Amid Middle East Tensions, Avoids Condemning Iran

Russia has called for restraint from all parties involved following Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 13:11

Ukraine's Chasiv Yar Faces Russian Assault, May 9 Deadline

The Russian army has honed in on the strategic town of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine, setting a deadline of May 9 for its capture

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2024, Monday // 09:43

Drone Debris Injures Dozens Amid Russian Attacks on Central Ukraine

Tensions escalate in central Ukraine as debris from a downed Russian drone inflicts injuries on 12 individuals, including a child, according to reports from the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2024, Monday // 08:41

Devastating Floods Claim Lives Across Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia

Tragedy strikes as more than 30 lives are lost in Afghanistan due to devastating floods triggered by seasonal rains

World » Russia | April 15, 2024, Monday // 08:28

Ukraine Under Attack: Russian Drones Strike, Power Plant Decimated

Russia has launched a series of attacks on targets within Ukraine, employing 17 drones and an Kh-59 missile, according to reports emerging from the region

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2024, Friday // 10:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russian Military Losses in Ukraine Surpass 50,000

A comprehensive investigation conducted by the BBC, in collaboration with the Russian independent media group Mediazona and volunteers, has unveiled shocking revelations about the true extent of Russian military casualties in Ukraine

World » Russia | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Devastating Floods Claim Lives Across Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia

Tragedy strikes as more than 30 lives are lost in Afghanistan due to devastating floods triggered by seasonal rains

World » Russia | April 15, 2024, Monday // 08:28

Estonia Considers Declaring Moscow Patriarchate a Terrorist Organization

Estonia's Interior Minister, Lauri Läänemets, has revealed plans to propose labeling the Moscow Patriarchate as a terrorist organization

World » Russia | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:32

Russia Cannot Save Its City From Flooding While Destroying Ukrainian Homes

Аs the Ural River in Orenburg surges to unprecedented heights, the city finds itself inundated by floodwaters, marking a new chapter in the ongoing battle against natural disasters

World » Russia | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:23

'Putin Help Us'! Protest Erupts in Orsk Over Dam Collapse and Flooding Disaster

Tension grips Russia's Orsk city as residents rally in protest following severe flooding along the Ural River

World » Russia | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12

Russia Turns to Kazakhstan for Gasoline Supply in Case of Shortages

Amidst concerns over potential fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has approached Kazakhstan with a request to stand ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline, as reported by three industry sources to Reuters

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria