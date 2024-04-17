After They Failed Their Ally: Russian Peacekeeping Forces Commence Withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeeping forces have initiated their withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's reclaiming of the disputed region from Armenian separatists last year, as confirmed by the Kremlin.

Reports surfaced this week via Azerbaijani state media indicating the commencement of Russian troop withdrawal from positions established under the 2020 ceasefire brokered by Moscow between Baku and Yerevan.

Videos and images circulated by Azerbaijani sources showcased armored vehicles bearing Russian flags purportedly departing the region. Responding to inquiries on Wednesday regarding the reported withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed, "Yes, that's true."

As tensions simmered over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh territory, the presence of Russian peacekeeping forces was instrumental in maintaining a fragile ceasefire. However, with Azerbaijan's successful military operation leading to territorial gains, the need for continued Russian intervention may have diminished in the eyes of Moscow.

The withdrawal of Russian troops from Nagorno-Karabakh could potentially signal a shift in power dynamics, leaving Armenia with fewer external allies in the region. Conversely, Azerbaijan's successful reclamation of the disputed territory solidifies its position as a dominant player in the South Caucasus.

Despite the withdrawal, questions linger regarding the long-term stability of the region and the potential for renewed hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The departure of Russian peacekeepers raises concerns about the vacuum it may leave behind and whether other actors will step in to fill the void.