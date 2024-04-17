Bulgaria's Aniventure Comic Con Welcomes Fantastic Beasts Actor Dan Fogler

Excitement is brewing among fans of the magical world as actor and comedian Dan Fogler, renowned for his roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, gears up to visit Bulgaria for the Aniventure Comic Con festival on July 6 and 7. Fogler, known for his portrayal of Jacob Kowalski in the Harry Potter prequel series, will grace the event as a special guest, promising an enchanting experience for attendees.

The acclaimed actor will take center stage at the festival, hosting his own panel where eager fans can glean insights into his illustrious career and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the "Wizarding World" of J.K. Rowling. Moreover, Fogler will generously devote several hours to interact with enthusiasts, offering autographs and photo opportunities, much to the delight of his Bulgarian fanbase.

Before venturing into the mystical realm of "Fantastic Beasts," Fogler carved a name for himself on Broadway, earning acclaim for his portrayal of William Barfée in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," which culminated in a Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" in 2015. His versatility extends beyond the stage, gracing both the big and small screens with memorable performances in productions such as "The Walking Dead," "Hannibal," and lending his voice to animated favorites like "Kung Fu Panda."

In addition to Fogler's star-studded presence, Aniventure Comic Con will play host to ERZA Cosplay, a renowned figure in the global cosplay community known for her intricate armor designs and craftsmanship. With two decades of experience, ERZA Cosplay brings a wealth of expertise to the festival, having served as a judge and organizer in cosplay competitions worldwide.

Joining the roster of esteemed guests are Bambi Lashes Design, a distinguished cosplay artist, and Ross Marquand, celebrated for his roles in "The Avengers" franchise. As the event unfolds, attendees can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere and participate in a thrilling cosplay contest, with two Bulgarian representatives poised to showcase their talents on an international stage at Pop Culture Hiroshima in Japan.

For fans eagerly anticipating this magical convergence of pop culture icons, tickets and further details about the festival are available on the official Aniventure Comic Con website.