Bulgaria: Political Chaos as TISP, BSP, and "Revival" Seek No Confidence Vote in Glavchev Cabinet

Bulgaria Grapples with Soaring Corruption Rates: New Report Reveals Shocking Data
Corruption in Bulgaria has soared to its third highest peak in history, according to a recent report by the Center for the Study of Democracy
Amidst escalating tensions in Bulgarian politics, the stage is set for a potential showdown as deputies from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) throw their weight behind a motion of no confidence in the "Glavchev" cabinet, joining forces with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Revival."
With signatures already collected from 67 representatives, the push for a vote of no confidence signals a deepening rift within the political landscape, fueled by allegations of political interference and concerns over the legitimacy of the caretaker government.
Earlier calls by BSP and "Revival" urging President Rumen Radev to replace acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev went unanswered, prompting the decisive move to seek a vote of no confidence in the current administration.
While TISP's support for the motion underscores a united front against the Glavchev cabinet, questions linger over the procedural implications of the vote, with Pavela Mitova expressing reservations regarding its compatibility with Constitutional Court rulings.
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," defended the decision, citing alleged political meddling in caretaker government affairs as grounds for the vote. The perceived alignment of the government with GERB, DPS, and WCC-DB further exacerbates concerns, heightening calls for accountability and transparency.
The threshold for triggering a motion of no confidence stands at 48 signatures, a target comfortably surpassed by the coalition of TISP, BSP, and "Revival." As political maneuvering intensifies, the fate of the Glavchev cabinet hangs in the balance, with implications for the country's governance and stability.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In a dramatic turn of events in the Bulgarian Parliament, the resignation of Stanimir Mihailov, the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), was unexpectedly accepted
Amidst political tensions in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has made a bold call for President Rumen Radev to take action and replace caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev
Amidst the political discourse in Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, has asserted that GERB will assume responsibility for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if Daniel Mitov is appointed as minister
Tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO announces plans to bolster its military presence, with a new base set to be established in Bulgaria
Yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposed to President Rumen Radev to relieve the Acting Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev from his post and to appoint Georgi Takhov as head of the department, the government information service reported
Kiril Vatev, Bulgaria's Minister of Agriculture, has tendered his resignation
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022