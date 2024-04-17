Bulgaria: Political Chaos as TISP, BSP, and "Revival" Seek No Confidence Vote in Glavchev Cabinet

Amidst escalating tensions in Bulgarian politics, the stage is set for a potential showdown as deputies from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) throw their weight behind a motion of no confidence in the "Glavchev" cabinet, joining forces with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Revival."

With signatures already collected from 67 representatives, the push for a vote of no confidence signals a deepening rift within the political landscape, fueled by allegations of political interference and concerns over the legitimacy of the caretaker government.

Earlier calls by BSP and "Revival" urging President Rumen Radev to replace acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev went unanswered, prompting the decisive move to seek a vote of no confidence in the current administration.

While TISP's support for the motion underscores a united front against the Glavchev cabinet, questions linger over the procedural implications of the vote, with Pavela Mitova expressing reservations regarding its compatibility with Constitutional Court rulings.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," defended the decision, citing alleged political meddling in caretaker government affairs as grounds for the vote. The perceived alignment of the government with GERB, DPS, and WCC-DB further exacerbates concerns, heightening calls for accountability and transparency.

The threshold for triggering a motion of no confidence stands at 48 signatures, a target comfortably surpassed by the coalition of TISP, BSP, and "Revival." As political maneuvering intensifies, the fate of the Glavchev cabinet hangs in the balance, with implications for the country's governance and stability.