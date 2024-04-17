Turmoil in Bulgarian Parliament as Health Fund Manager's Resignation Accepted Against Backdrop of Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events in the Bulgarian Parliament, the resignation of Stanimir Mihailov, the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), was unexpectedly accepted, despite Mihailov having withdrawn it prior. The decision sparked outcry among parliamentary groups, with Kiril Petkov of "We Continue the Change" party labeling the move as reminiscent of a dictatorship.

The proposal to include Mihailov's resignation in the agenda was abruptly put forth by Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov, receiving 122 votes in favor, 8 against, and 50 abstentions.

The decision elicited strong reactions, particularly from WCC-DB, who argued that the Health Fund would be left without a manager. The move was interpreted as part of an ongoing process by GERB to consolidate control over state institutions since the caretaker government took office.

Mihailov's resignation, originally submitted on December 1, 2023, citing personal reasons, had remained pending until now.

Subsequently, WCC-DB requested the inclusion of Deputy Governor Momchil Mavrov's resignation for voting, who is aligned with GERB. However, it was revealed during debates that Mavrov had discreetly retracted his resignation the day before.

As the parliamentary session unfolded, Mihailov managed to withdraw his resignation, triggering a heated exchange between parliamentary members. Accusations of coercion and mafia-like behavior flew between representatives of different parties.

Despite objections and calls for clarification, the debate proceeded along predictable party lines, with accusations and counter-accusations dominating the discourse.

Ultimately, the resignation of Stanimir Mihailov was voted upon and adopted with 116 votes in favor, 56 against, and no abstentions.

The entire episode underscored growing tensions and power struggles within the Bulgarian political landscape in a period of caretaker cabinet rule, leaving lingering questions about the integrity of parliamentary processes.