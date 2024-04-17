New Campaign: Letters from Victims' Relatives to Road Offenders Alongside Speeding Tickets

President Radev Engages in Three Seas Initiative Summit for Regional Progress
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives today at the ninth edition of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) summit in Vilnius Lithuania.
In a pioneering initiative to address road safety, a new campaign will see road offenders receiving letters from relatives of those who lost their lives in accidents. The initiative, announced today, is a collaborative effort between the "Angels on the Road" association, representing bereaved families, and the General Directorate "National Police".
National Police Director Chief Commissioner Atanas Ilkov, emphasized that the efforts are aimed at reducing the number of road victims, emphasized.
Starting next week, road offenders will receive 12 letters from relatives of deceased victims, coinciding with the issuance of electronic speeding tickets. The initiative, which began with 36,000 handwritten copies, seeks to humanize the consequences of reckless driving.
Nothing is more precious than human life, and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard it. Remarked a spokesperson from the "Angels on the Road" association, echoing the campaign's underlying message.
The letters, intended to prompt reflection and awareness, will accompany the electronic slips sent to offenders. This novel approach aims to instill a deeper understanding of the impact of road offenses beyond mere fines and penalties.
Petya Ivanova from the "Angels on the Road" association emphasized that merely imposing fines, punishments, or payments without thoughtful consideration has no lasting impact, drawing on lessons from history.
Recent data from the national police revealed alarming statistics, with road fatalities reaching 9,101 last year. From the beginning of the year until April 14, 2024, there have been 1,730 serious traffic accidents resulting in 101 fatalities and 2,139 injuries.
