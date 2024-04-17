USA Projected to Lead Medal Table at Paris Olympics

Bulgarian MMA Fighters Triumph with 18 Medals at European Championship in Belgrade
The Bulgarian national MMA team for men, women, and youth concluded their participation in the European Championship in Belgrade with two silver and 6 bronze medals
The latest forecast, made 100 days before the Paris Olympics, predicts that the United States will once again lead the medals table, securing the top position for the fourth consecutive Summer Games.
The Gracenote virtual medals table, compiled from data of key global and continental competitions since the Tokyo Olympics, places the U.S. at the forefront in both gold medal count (39) and total medal count, Reuters reported.
According to the latest projections, meticulously crafted using results data from key global and continental competitions since the Tokyo Olympics, the USA is positioned to clinch the coveted top spot in both gold medal count, with an impressive 39 golds, and total medal count, totaling an impressive 123 medals.
The upcoming Games also promise a significant host-nation boost for France, propelling the country from eighth place to a remarkable third place on the medals table. Forecasts indicate a substantial surge for France, with predictions of 28 gold medals and a total of 55 medals, marking a substantial jump from its performance in Tokyo three years ago.
China is expected to maintain its stronghold in second place, securing 35 gold medals, while Britain, Australia, and Japan are forecasted to secure the fourth-highest number of golds, each with 13 apiece.
However, the absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes casts a shadow over the Games, with sanctions resulting from the invasion of Ukraine leading many to compete as neutral athletes. Gracenote acknowledges the challenge of accurately predicting their impact on the medal standings, given their absence from international competitions since February 2022.
Despite facing adversity, Ukraine's athletes are forecasted to demonstrate resilience on the global stage, with projections indicating three golds and a total of 13 medals amidst ongoing conflict at home.
At the other end of the spectrum, Tajikistan, Finland, San Marino, Trinidad & Tobago, North Korea, Fiji, Panama, and Vietnam are all forecasted to secure a single bronze medal each, highlighting the diverse representation and competitive spirit expected at the Paris Olympics.
Petar Stoychev has etched his name in Bulgarian sporting history once again by becoming the first Bulgarian to swim across v according to the rigorous standards of the Oceans Seven challenge
In a riveting showdown unfolding at the Candidates Tournament for the World Chess Title in Toronto, Nurgyul Salimova faced off against India's Vaishali Rameshbabu for the second time, resulting in a gripping clash that lasted 88 moves and nearly six hours
In the latest update of the ATP world rankings, Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most successful tennis player, maintains his position in the top ten despite a slight drop
In a tense clash at the Toronto World Chess Championship Candidates Tournament, Nurgul Salimova faced off against China's Lei Tingjie in the ninth round, drawing with the black pieces
In a riveting match at the World Chess Challengers Tournament in Toronto, Bulgarian chess prodigy Nurgyul Salimova showcased her skills yet again, securing a hard-fought draw against Ukrainian opponent Anna Muzychuk
Boryana Kaleyn secured victory and Stiliana Nikolova clinched second place in the women's all-around competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Sofia
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022