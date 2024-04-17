Far-Right Conference in Brussels Halted by Police Sparking Controversy

A scheduled conference of far-right European politicians, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former British MEP Nigel Farage, was abruptly halted by police in Brussels. The intervention, ordered by one of the municipal mayors in the Belgian capital, sparked controversy and condemnation from various quarters.

The conference, eagerly anticipated in Brussels due to the participation of key figures such as Orbán and Farage, faced logistical hurdles from the outset. Multiple venue owners refused to host the event, prompting organizers to relocate several times before settling on a venue in Saint-José, one of Brussels' municipalities. However, Mayor Emir Kir, a member of the Belgian Socialist Party, ordered law enforcement to intervene and shut down the event.

Nigel Farage, a prominent British politician, condemned the actions of the police and described the incident as reminiscent of totalitarian regimes. Farage criticized the suppression of differing political viewpoints in Brussels, a city he claimed epitomized globalism and stifled dissent against the European Union.

Mayor Emir Kir defended his decision, citing concerns for public safety. However, his actions drew strong criticism, particularly from Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. He emphasized the importance of upholding freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, condemning the suspension of the conference as unconstitutional.

What happened at the Claridge today is unacceptable. Municipal autonomy is a cornerstone of our democracy but can never overrule the Belgian constitution guaranteeing the freedom of speech and peaceful assembly since 1830. Banning political meetings is unconstitutional.Full stop. — Alexander De Croo ???????????????? (@alexanderdecroo) April 16, 2024

Despite the setback, the European far-right intends to proceed with its conference in Brussels, underscoring ongoing tensions and ideological divisions within the region.