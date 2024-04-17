Far-Right Conference in Brussels Halted by Police Sparking Controversy

World » EU | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:56
Bulgaria: Far-Right Conference in Brussels Halted by Police Sparking Controversy

A scheduled conference of far-right European politicians, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former British MEP Nigel Farage, was abruptly halted by police in Brussels. The intervention, ordered by one of the municipal mayors in the Belgian capital, sparked controversy and condemnation from various quarters.

The conference, eagerly anticipated in Brussels due to the participation of key figures such as Orbán and Farage, faced logistical hurdles from the outset. Multiple venue owners refused to host the event, prompting organizers to relocate several times before settling on a venue in Saint-José, one of Brussels' municipalities. However, Mayor Emir Kir, a member of the Belgian Socialist Party, ordered law enforcement to intervene and shut down the event.

Nigel Farage, a prominent British politician, condemned the actions of the police and described the incident as reminiscent of totalitarian regimes. Farage criticized the suppression of differing political viewpoints in Brussels, a city he claimed epitomized globalism and stifled dissent against the European Union.

Mayor Emir Kir defended his decision, citing concerns for public safety. However, his actions drew strong criticism, particularly from Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. He emphasized the importance of upholding freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, condemning the suspension of the conference as unconstitutional.

Despite the setback, the European far-right intends to proceed with its conference in Brussels, underscoring ongoing tensions and ideological divisions within the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: far-right, conference, Brussels, police

Related Articles:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reassures Allies in Black Sea Region

Amidst escalating tensions in the Black Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a message of solidarity to allies, emphasizing the unwavering support of the United States

Politics » Defense | April 15, 2024, Monday // 12:48

Bulgarian Man Arrested for Attempting to Bribe Traffic Police with BGN 20

In Stara Zagora, Bulgarian authorities apprehended a 35-year-old man who attempted to bribe traffic police with a BGN 20 banknote

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Police and Gendarmerie Conduct Raids in Sofia at Addresses Linked to Bulgarian MP

Authorities have launched a police and gendarmerie operation at two locations in Sofia, focusing on offices situated on "Parchevich" Street and "Stamboliyski" Boulevard

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36

NATO Marks 75th Anniversary with Brussels Ceremony

This Thursday, NATO foreign ministers convene in Brussels to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the alliance's establishment, marked by the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington on April 4, 1949

World | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 08:52

Tragic Crash in Albania: Eight Killed, Including Suspected Migrants, Fleeing from Police

In a devastating incident in southern Albania, eight people lost their lives, including seven suspected migrants, in a car crash early this morning while attempting to evade police pursuit

World » Southeast Europe | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:40

Hague Conference Targets Russian War Crimes in Ukraine

The Netherlands, in collaboration with key international partners, is spearheading a conference in The Hague aimed at addressing the war crimes perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine

World | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Annual Inflation Slows in March 2024, Bulgaria's Rate at 3.1%

Eurostat's latest report revealed a slowdown in annual inflation across the European Union, with the figure dropping to 2.6% in March 2024 from 2.8% the previous month

World » EU | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:49

Bulgarians Show Lowest Support for EU Membership

Bulgaria finds itself at the bottom of the list in terms of citizens who believe in the benefits of EU membership, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey results

World » EU | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:13

EU Commissioner Johansson: Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Accession a Crucial Step

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson praised the revised Schengen legislation and hailed the forthcoming accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen as significant progress

World » EU | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 15:24

Historic Stock Exchange Building in Copenhagen Engulfed in Flames

A devastating fire has broken out at the iconic Stock Exchange building in the heart of Copenhagen, Denmark's capital

World » EU | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:54

Bulgaria's Industrial Sector Sees 8.4% Year-over-Year Decline

Bulgaria’s industrial sector faces a notable downturn, registering an 8.4% year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted production for February 2024, as per the latest estimates from Eurostat

World » EU | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:52

EU and NATO Countries on High Alert Following Iran's Drone Attack on Israel

In the wake of Iran's recent drone attack on Israel, European Union (EU) and NATO member states have heightened their state of combat readiness

World » EU | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 08:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria