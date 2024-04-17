Bulgarian Opposition Parties Urge President Radev to Replace Caretaker PM
Amidst political tensions in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has made a bold call for President Rumen Radev to take action and replace caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev. The leader of BSP, Kornelia Ninova, speaking on behalf of the party's parliamentary group, emphasized the need for decisive leadership in the face of the country's current challenges.
Ninova asserted that it is within President Radev's authority, as outlined in the new Constitution, to make changes to the caretaker government. She urged the president not to engage in political negotiations behind closed doors but to exercise his power to replace Glavchev, citing the caretaker prime minister's affiliation with the GERB party.
In a parallel development within the Bulgarian parliament, Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the "Revival" party, made a significant announcement regarding negotiations concerning the sale of weapons to Ukraine. According to Kostadinov, the Ministry of Defense is in talks regarding a "list of ready-for-sale weapons without specified prices" destined for Ukraine's defense efforts.
The proposed list includes a range of military equipment, including 57 T-72 tanks, 60 122-mm self-propelled howitzers, 24 122-mm howitzers, 24 120-mm self-propelled mortars, 120 82-mm mortars, and accompanying ammunition. Kostadinov indicated that the "Revival" party will raise the issue with relevant institutions to ensure transparency and accountability in the arms negotiations.
The calls from BSP and Revival underscore the political volatility and strategic considerations facing Bulgaria, both domestically and internationally.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria: Political Chaos as TISP, BSP, and "Revival" Seek No Confidence Vote in Glavchev Cabinet
Amidst escalating tensions in Bulgarian politics, the stage is set for a potential showdown as deputies from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) throw their weight behind a motion of no confidence in the "Glavchev" cabinet, joining forces with the Bulgarian S
Turmoil in Bulgarian Parliament as Health Fund Manager's Resignation Accepted Against Backdrop of Controversy
In a dramatic turn of events in the Bulgarian Parliament, the resignation of Stanimir Mihailov, the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), was unexpectedly accepted
Borissov: GERB Will Be Responsible for the MFA if Mitov is Appointed as Minister
Amidst the political discourse in Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, has asserted that GERB will assume responsibility for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if Daniel Mitov is appointed as minister
NATO Plans New Military Base in Bulgaria with 5,000 Troops
Tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO announces plans to bolster its military presence, with a new base set to be established in Bulgaria
Week One in Bulgaria's Caretaker Government: Calls for 2 Ministerial Changes Intensify the Crisis
Yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposed to President Rumen Radev to relieve the Acting Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev from his post and to appoint Georgi Takhov as head of the department, the government information service reported
Bulgaria's Minister of Agriculture, Kiril Vatev, Resigns Abruptly
Kiril Vatev, Bulgaria's Minister of Agriculture, has tendered his resignation