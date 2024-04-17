Bulgarian Opposition Parties Urge President Radev to Replace Caretaker PM

Amidst political tensions in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has made a bold call for President Rumen Radev to take action and replace caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev. The leader of BSP, Kornelia Ninova, speaking on behalf of the party's parliamentary group, emphasized the need for decisive leadership in the face of the country's current challenges.

Ninova asserted that it is within President Radev's authority, as outlined in the new Constitution, to make changes to the caretaker government. She urged the president not to engage in political negotiations behind closed doors but to exercise his power to replace Glavchev, citing the caretaker prime minister's affiliation with the GERB party.

In a parallel development within the Bulgarian parliament, Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the "Revival" party, made a significant announcement regarding negotiations concerning the sale of weapons to Ukraine. According to Kostadinov, the Ministry of Defense is in talks regarding a "list of ready-for-sale weapons without specified prices" destined for Ukraine's defense efforts.

The proposed list includes a range of military equipment, including 57 T-72 tanks, 60 122-mm self-propelled howitzers, 24 122-mm howitzers, 24 120-mm self-propelled mortars, 120 82-mm mortars, and accompanying ammunition. Kostadinov indicated that the "Revival" party will raise the issue with relevant institutions to ensure transparency and accountability in the arms negotiations.

The calls from BSP and Revival underscore the political volatility and strategic considerations facing Bulgaria, both domestically and internationally.