Chernihiv, Ukraine: At Least 10 Dead After Missile Strike by the Russians

World » UKRAINE | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:32
A devastating Russian missile attack shook the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming the lives of at least 10 residents. The assault, which occurred just after 09:00 a.m. local time, targeted a busy part of the city, causing three powerful explosions that struck a multi-story building.

Acting Mayor Oleksandr Lomako condemned the attack as an act of terrorism against civilians and civilian infrastructure, reaffirming Ukraine's ongoing struggle against Russian aggression. The aftermath of the strike revealed extensive damage to several buildings, social infrastructure, and numerous private vehicles. Regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus confirmed the death toll, stating that at least nine people were killed and over 20 others were injured.

In response to the influx of casualties, Chernihiv regional hospital mobilized its resources to treat the wounded, with at least 18 individuals receiving medical attention at the facility. Additional injured civilians were transported to other hospitals, prompting urgent calls for blood donations from local residents.

Social media footage captured the chaos and devastation in Chernihiv, showing flames and thick black smoke billowing over the historic city. Panic-stricken individuals could be seen fleeing for cover as emergency services and medical personnel rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

The missile strike in Chernihiv is the latest in a series of attacks perpetrated by Russia, which has denied deliberately targeting civilians. Since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities and villages, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

In recent weeks, Russia has escalated its offensive, intensifying attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, including the power sector. Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, reiterated Kyiv's plea for increased air defense capabilities in the face of relentless aggression.

The harrowing events in Chernihiv serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilian lives and restore peace in the region.

