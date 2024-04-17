Nationwide Strike Grips Greece: 24 Hours of Transport Paralysis

A nationwide strike in Greece has brought the country's transport networks to a standstill, affecting railways, ferries, buses, taxis, and more. The strike, organized by railroad workers, sailors, and public transport drivers, and supported by various unions, is demanding higher wages, improved working conditions, and increased funding for public services, particularly healthcare.

All facets of transportation have been impacted by the strike. Train services have come to a halt as railway workers stage protests at stations. Ferries and cargo ships are docked for 24 hours, causing disruptions to maritime travel. City buses are running sporadically, with the metro system also suspended. Even taxi drivers have joined the demonstrations.

The unions' grievances extend beyond transportation, with public hospital doctors also calling for additional healthcare funding. Demonstrations are taking place across the country, adding to the disruption.

The strike has caused traffic congestion in central Athens as commuters opt for private cars amid the transport shutdown. The General Confederation of Labor (GSEE), the largest trade union in the private sector, has announced a 24-hour strike in solidarity with the transport workers, demanding higher wages and better protections for low- and middle-income families.

While Greece recently increased the minimum gross wage by 6.4 percent to 830 euros, workers argue that these raises are insufficient to cope with the rising cost of living. The government has pledged to further increase the minimum wage to 950 euros by 2027, aiming for an average salary of €1,500 over the same period.