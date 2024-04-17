The Resurgence of Natural Gas: A Clean and Affordable Energy Solution

The concluded winter presented unusually elevated temperatures and a 'milder' heating season for thousands of Bulgarians. However, the electricity bills during the winter sparked dissatisfaction and significant media attention.

Energy experts point out that while electricity prices have remained stable since July 1, 2023, thanks to state regulation, natural gas has seen a notable decrease of over 30% since the beginning of the year. This shift underscores the efficacy of market forces in achieving price normalization, without government intervention. For consumers, this translates to good news, especially for those considering natural gas as a heating and hot water solution, particularly with the anticipated rise in electricity prices after July 1 this year.

A recent price comparison reveals that natural gas is the most cost-effective option for Bulgarian households, priced at BGN 0.11/kWh with VAT. Additionally, changes in energy legislation will abolish night tariffs from the summer of 2024, meaning households will pay a uniform rate for all energy usage. However, concerns arise as full liberalization of the wholesale electricity market looms from July 1, with the state yet to outline a plan to safeguard vulnerable households from potential price hikes.

Gas distribution companies report a surge in applications for gasification, signaling a growing interest in natural gas as a preferred energy source. Concurrently, a notable trend emerges in the real estate sector, with investors increasingly prioritizing gas accessibility in property projects, recognizing its impact on market value.

Amidst these developments, natural gas reclaims its status as a cheap, efficient, and environmentally friendly energy option for heating. As more households opt for gas, they not only enjoy savings on energy costs but also contribute to a greener future.