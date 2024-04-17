Gaza Horror: Airstrike on Refugee Camp Leaves Trail of Death and Destruction

World | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Gaza Horror: Airstrike on Refugee Camp Leaves Trail of Death and Destruction

Thirteen individuals, including seven children, lost their lives, while more than 25 others sustained injuries in an airstrike targeting the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Tuesday, as reported by CNN, citing officials from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. A disturbing video captured by eyewitness Nihad Owdetallah depicted the aftermath of the strike, with casualties strewn across the ground and frantic attempts to tend to the wounded. Owdetallah described hearing the explosion and witnessing the immediate aftermath, with screams filling the air and children among the casualties.

The scene at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital was one of chaos and grief, as documented footage showed the emergency room overwhelmed with patients and families mourning their loved ones. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as relatives tried to identify the deceased, with one mother pointing out her son's lifeless body in a body bag. Emotions ran high outside the hospital, where distraught individuals cried out for their loved ones, while prayers were offered for the deceased before burial.

The strike occurred amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, contributing to a dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. UN Women's report, published on Tuesday, estimated that over 10,000 women have been killed since the conflict began, with thousands of mothers among the casualties, leaving behind tens of thousands of orphaned children. Additionally, more than one million Palestinian women and girls in Gaza are facing severe hunger and lack access to basic necessities like food, water, and sanitation, posing life-threatening risks.

Despite efforts by the Israel Defence Forces to minimize civilian harm, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with frequent airstrikes exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The latest strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp underscores the devastating toll of the conflict on innocent civilians, particularly children.

