Russian Military Losses in Ukraine Surpass 50,000

World » RUSSIA | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Russian Military Losses in Ukraine Surpass 50,000

A comprehensive investigation conducted by the BBC, in collaboration with the Russian independent media group Mediazona and volunteers, has unveiled shocking revelations about the true extent of Russian military casualties in Ukraine. The investigation has confirmed that the number of Russian deaths in Ukraine has exceeded a staggering 50,000.

The BBC and its partners meticulously verified the names of the deceased by combing through cemeteries and scrutinizing open sources such as official reports, press releases, and social media platforms. This rigorous process has provided a sobering insight into the human cost of Russia's involvement in the conflict.

According to the findings, the second year of the war witnessed a significant escalation in casualties, with the death toll surging by nearly 25% compared to the first year. This surge in casualties is attributed to Moscow's adoption of its infamous "meat grinder strategy," reflecting the ruthless tactics employed by Russian forces in the conflict.

Remarkably, the confirmed number of casualties uncovered by the investigation is eight times higher than the official death toll reported by Moscow in September 2022. However, it's worth noting that this figure does not account for individuals killed in occupied parts of eastern Ukraine, suggesting that the actual death toll may be even higher.

The revelation of such a high number of casualties underscores the devastating impact of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. It serves as a stark reminder of the human toll exacted by armed conflict and highlights the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, casualties, conflict

Related Articles:

After They Failed Their Ally: Russian Peacekeeping Forces Commence Withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeeping forces have initiated their withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's reclaiming of the disputed region from Armenian separatists last year, as confirmed by the Kremlin

World » Russia | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01

The Netherlands Expands Support to Ukraine with Additional F-16 Deliveries

The Netherlands has delivered three more F-16 fighter jets to a training base in Romania

World » Ukraine | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:42

China Urges Further Preparation Ahead of Ukraine Peace Conference in Switzerland

China emphasized today the necessity for extensive groundwork before the Ukraine peace conference, slated to be held in Switzerland

World » Ukraine | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:47

Chernihiv, Ukraine: At Least 10 Dead After Missile Strike by the Russians

A devastating Russian missile attack shook the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming the lives of at least 10 residents

World » Ukraine | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:32

Ukraine Could Lose the War

Amid the escalating violence in Ukraine's eastern front, recent developments indicate a significant deterioration in the situation, with the Ukrainian military openly acknowledging the challenges they face

World » Ukraine | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:21

Gaza Horror: Airstrike on Refugee Camp Leaves Trail of Death and Destruction

Thirteen individuals, including seven children, lost their lives, while more than 25 others sustained injuries in an airstrike targeting the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Tuesday

World | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 09:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

After They Failed Their Ally: Russian Peacekeeping Forces Commence Withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeeping forces have initiated their withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's reclaiming of the disputed region from Armenian separatists last year, as confirmed by the Kremlin

World » Russia | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01

Devastating Floods Claim Lives Across Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia

Tragedy strikes as more than 30 lives are lost in Afghanistan due to devastating floods triggered by seasonal rains

World » Russia | April 15, 2024, Monday // 08:28

Estonia Considers Declaring Moscow Patriarchate a Terrorist Organization

Estonia's Interior Minister, Lauri Läänemets, has revealed plans to propose labeling the Moscow Patriarchate as a terrorist organization

World » Russia | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:32

Russia Cannot Save Its City From Flooding While Destroying Ukrainian Homes

Аs the Ural River in Orenburg surges to unprecedented heights, the city finds itself inundated by floodwaters, marking a new chapter in the ongoing battle against natural disasters

World » Russia | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:23

'Putin Help Us'! Protest Erupts in Orsk Over Dam Collapse and Flooding Disaster

Tension grips Russia's Orsk city as residents rally in protest following severe flooding along the Ural River

World » Russia | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12

Russia Turns to Kazakhstan for Gasoline Supply in Case of Shortages

Amidst concerns over potential fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has approached Kazakhstan with a request to stand ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline, as reported by three industry sources to Reuters

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria