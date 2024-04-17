A comprehensive investigation conducted by the BBC, in collaboration with the Russian independent media group Mediazona and volunteers, has unveiled shocking revelations about the true extent of Russian military casualties in Ukraine. The investigation has confirmed that the number of Russian deaths in Ukraine has exceeded a staggering 50,000.

The BBC and its partners meticulously verified the names of the deceased by combing through cemeteries and scrutinizing open sources such as official reports, press releases, and social media platforms. This rigorous process has provided a sobering insight into the human cost of Russia's involvement in the conflict.

According to the findings, the second year of the war witnessed a significant escalation in casualties, with the death toll surging by nearly 25% compared to the first year. This surge in casualties is attributed to Moscow's adoption of its infamous "meat grinder strategy," reflecting the ruthless tactics employed by Russian forces in the conflict.

Remarkably, the confirmed number of casualties uncovered by the investigation is eight times higher than the official death toll reported by Moscow in September 2022. However, it's worth noting that this figure does not account for individuals killed in occupied parts of eastern Ukraine, suggesting that the actual death toll may be even higher.

The revelation of such a high number of casualties underscores the devastating impact of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. It serves as a stark reminder of the human toll exacted by armed conflict and highlights the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.