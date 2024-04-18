NATO Plans New Military Base in Bulgaria with 5,000 Troops

Politics » DEFENSE | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:29
Bulgaria: NATO Plans New Military Base in Bulgaria with 5,000 Troops

Tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO announces plans to bolster its military presence, with a new base set to be established in Bulgaria.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement during the second Black Sea Conference in Sofia, where he refuted Russian President Vladimir Putin's prediction of disunity among Ukraine's neighbors. Blinken emphasized the United States' commitment to supporting allies in the region and stressed the need for Western assistance to strengthen Kyiv's military capabilities.

NATO's expansion plans include the construction of two new bases in the Black Sea region: one with 10,000 soldiers in Romania and another with 5,000 in Bulgaria. Blinken reiterated the US's dedication to enhancing security in the region and combating foreign disinformation, underscoring the importance of a united front against emerging threats.

The significance of security in the Black Sea was echoed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who emphasized the need for cooperation among neighboring countries to ensure stability and peace. Kuleba stressed that only by defeating Russian aggression and restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity can long-term stability be achieved.

Acting Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Stefan Dimitrov emphasized the importance of investing in the security of the Black Sea region, highlighting its role in creating a peaceful Euro-Atlantic space. Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov reaffirmed Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine's defense efforts, announcing joint initiatives to enhance maritime security.

One such initiative is the establishment of the Black Sea Mine Action Group (MSM Black Sea), ratified by Turkey and set to include Bulgaria and Romania. The coalition aims to ensure the safety of shipping routes in the Black Sea, enhancing both economic prosperity and regional stability.

While tensions continue to mount in the Black Sea region, NATO's decision to bolster its military presence in Bulgaria underscores the alliance's commitment to collective security and deterrence against potential threats.

