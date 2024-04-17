Mass Protests Erupt in Georgia, Police Use Violence

World | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:17
Bulgaria: Mass Protests Erupt in Georgia, Police Use Violence

A wave of protests and violent clashes has engulfed the streets of Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, as demonstrators rally against a controversial draft law targeting organizations deemed to be agents of foreign influence. The proposed legislation, which has sparked outrage among civil society groups and opposition figures, threatens to escalate tensions in the strategically significant Caucasus region.

Amidst a sea of dissent, an estimated 10,000 people have converged on Tbilisi to voice their opposition to the draft law, which stipulates that organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad will be labeled as foreign agents. Critics argue that this legislation not only stifles freedom of expression but also undermines Georgia's aspirations for closer integration with the European Union.

The scene outside the Georgian parliament building quickly descended into chaos as clashes erupted between protesters and law enforcement officers. Reports indicate that police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds, resulting in wounded people and widespread chaos on the streets.

For many Georgians, the proposed foreign agent law represents a direct assault on democratic principles and civil liberties. Concerns have been raised about the chilling effect it could have on independent civil society organizations, media outlets, and advocacy groups, which play a crucial role in holding the government accountable and safeguarding democratic values.

The timing of the protests is particularly sensitive, as Georgia finds itself at a crossroads between East and West, torn between its aspirations for closer ties with the European Union and the looming shadow of Russian influence in the region. The draft law threatens to strain relations with Western partners and jeopardize Georgia's progress towards EU membership, a goal that has long been cherished by the Georgian people.

