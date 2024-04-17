Western Powers Plot Further Sanctions Against Iran After Israel Attack

World | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:12
Western Powers Plot Further Sanctions Against Iran After Israel Attack

In the wake of Iran's recent drone and missile assault on Israel, the European Union (EU) and the United States are gearing up to expand sanctions against Tehran. The move, driven by mounting concerns over Iran's aggressive military actions, marks a significant escalation in international pressure on the Iranian regime.

According to reports from the White House, President Joe Biden is set to spearhead efforts to coordinate a fresh wave of sanctions in collaboration with key allies and partners. The focus of these punitive measures will primarily target Iran's missile and drone programs, along with entities known to support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israel, a primary target of Iran's military aggression, has been advocating for robust international action against Tehran. Among its demands are sanctions aimed at crippling Iran's missile capabilities and the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, further underlining the gravity of the situation.

Following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers, Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, revealed plans to broaden existing sanctions against Iran. Specifically, Brussels intends to extend sanctions previously imposed on Tehran for its drone supply to Russia to encompass missile-related activities as well.

One potential measure under consideration is the imposition of a ban on the sale of components to Iran used in the production of drones, further tightening the noose around Iran's military apparatus.

As tensions continue to simmer in the volatile Middle East, the prospect of heightened sanctions against Iran underscores the resolve of the international community to address Iran's destabilizing actions and safeguard regional security.

