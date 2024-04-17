Zelensky Signs Law: Ukraine Lowers Military Mobilization Age

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a significant amendment to the country's mobilization regulations. The new legislation, reported by Reuters, notably reduces the age for military mobilization from 27 to 25.

The law, set to take effect one month after its publication in the state gazette, introduces a series of measures aimed at enhancing Ukraine's military readiness. Among its provisions is the requirement for men to update their details with the authorities, providing critical information to facilitate mobilization efforts. Additionally, the legislation includes provisions to support volunteer initiatives and impose stricter penalties for those attempting to evade military service.

Under the amended law, men aged 25 to 60 in Ukraine may now be subject to mobilization, as reported by BTA. Furthermore, the legislation mandates that all men between the ages of 18 and 60 carry a military registration document at all times during mobilization, ensuring compliance with recruitment procedures.

Upon its publishing, the new law will necessitate that new recruits maintain accurate and up-to-date military-related information, including their permanent address and contact details. This can be accomplished through military recruiting centers, administrative service centers, or online platforms, streamlining the administrative process.

Crucially, the legislation outlines specific exemptions from military service for certain categories of individuals based on health and family considerations. Moreover, the bill incorporates provisions aimed at incentivizing conscripts, granting them the right to select their preferred branch of the military.

Additionally, the law introduces incentives such as additional leave and pay for those involved in the destruction or capture of enemy military equipment. Annual leave entitlements are structured to provide flexibility, with a significant portion allocated for service members stationed in combat areas during periods of martial law.

The implementation of these measures underscores Ukraine's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities amid the ongoing war with Russia. With a focus on modernizing mobilization procedures and strengthening enforcement mechanisms, the amended law represents a proactive step towards safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and security.