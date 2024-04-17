BNB: Bulgaria's GDP to Rise by 2.2% in 2024, with Average Annual Inflation at 3%
In its latest macroeconomic forecast released on Tuesday, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) anticipates a 2.2% increase in Bulgaria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year 2024, compared to 1.8% in 2023.
The projected economic expansion is expected to be primarily driven by the positive influence of domestic demand, with net exports forecasted to make a negative contribution. The BNB foresees domestic demand receiving a boost from heightened private consumption due to increasing real labor incomes, a surge in investment activity, and elevated government consumption.
Looking ahead, the bank predicts real GDP growth to reach 3.3% in 2025 before moderating to 2.6% in 2026, with the trajectory largely influenced by the profile of public investment.
Regarding inflation, the BNB forecasts a deceleration to 2.3% by the end of 2024, with average annual inflation expected to stand at 3%. The service and food groups are anticipated to make the most substantial positive contributions to overall inflation by the end of 2024.
The BNB's macroeconomic outlook, prepared as of March 27, 2024, relies on projections concerning global economic activity, price trends of major commodity groups in international markets, and interest rates on the Eurozone money market as of March 7, 2024.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Banking and Government Leaders Rally for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry
Amidst discussions about Bulgaria's journey towards joining the Eurozone, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Petar Chobanov, highlighted the robustness of Bulgaria's banking system, stating it aligns closely with Eurozone standards
IMF Director Urges Bulgaria Not to Miss Euro Adoption Chance
In a recent interview with BTA, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, emphasized the importance for Bulgaria to seize the opportunity to adopt the euro, stressing that it is achievable with the right political will
Insights into Bulgaria's Banknote Circulation Trends Before Eurozone Entry
As Bulgaria inches closer to potential entry into the Eurozone, a closer examination of the nation's banknote circulation provides valuable insights into its monetary landscape
Bulgaria's Inflation Slows to 3% in March, Marking Lowest Rate Since July 2021
In a recent report by the National Statistical Institute, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate for March witnessed a notable deceleration, settling at 3% compared to the previous month's figure of 3.0%
Bulgaria's Road to Eurozone Stalled: Political Crisis Inflicts Billion-Lev Blow
As Bulgaria grapples with a deepening political crisis and the looming specter of early elections, the economic ramifications are starkly evident
World Bank Warns: Bulgaria's Eurozone Accession at Risk!
Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Eurozone in 2025 face significant hurdles as economic slowdown and political uncertainty pose formidable challenges, according to a recent analysis by the World Bank