Slovakia Opposes Ukraine's NATO Membership Bid

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced Slovakia's opposition to Ukraine's bid for NATO membership, emphasizing the need for a neutral Ukraine to safeguard Slovakia's interests.

During a press conference, Fico explicitly stated, "We will not ratify the documents for Ukraine's admission to NATO in the parliament." He underscored Slovakia's stance, citing concerns over potential threats to its interests if Ukraine were to join NATO. Fico emphasized the importance of maintaining a neutral Ukraine, asserting that Slovakia's interests could be compromised otherwise.

However, Fico expressed support for Ukraine's integration into the European Union, advocating for the initiation of negotiations between Brussels and Kyiv to expedite this process. He emphasized Slovakia's commitment to fostering amicable relations with all nations expressing interest in such engagement.

The Slovak Prime Minister's remarks signal a nuanced approach to Ukraine's geopolitical positioning, highlighting Slovakia's strategic considerations and its preference for a neutral Ukraine while advocating for its EU integration aspirations.