Bulgaria's Minister of Agriculture, Kiril Vatev, Resigns Abruptly

Kiril Vatev, Bulgaria's Minister of Agriculture, has tendered his resignation, BNR reported.

Vatev, one of the four ministers from the regular WCC-DB and GERB government who retained their posts in the caretaker cabinet, has unexpectedly stepped down from his position.

During his tenure at the Ministry of Agriculture, Vatev spearheaded several legislative initiatives that were eagerly awaited by branch organizations. However, his time in office was also marked by discontent, protests, and calls for his removal from the post.

Despite facing criticism, Vatev had voiced his determination to see through the initiatives he had initiated. Nevertheless, his resignation comes just eight days after the official appointment of the cabinet, leaving many surprised by the sudden departure.

As of now, no reasons have been provided for Vatev's resignation, leaving the public and political circles speculating about the motives behind this unexpected move.