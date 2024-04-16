Reshuffle in Bulgarian Political Cabinets: 9 New Deputy Ministers Appointed

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has issued orders appointing nine new deputy ministers across six ministries. Among the notable changes is the appointment of Alexander Yolovski, former Minister of e-Governance, as deputy minister, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing restructuring of governmental roles.

Yolovski, known for his extensive experience in strategic planning and electronic management within the state administration, brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. Having previously served as Deputy Minister of e-Government until August 2022 and held various managerial roles within the Ministry of Finance and administration of the Council of Ministers, his appointment underscores the government's commitment to effective governance and administrative reform.

The reshuffle extends beyond the Ministry of e-Governance, with deputy ministerial appointments made across several key departments. Notable among these changes is the appointment of Lazar Lazarov, a seasoned economist with a long history of public service, as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy. Similarly, the Ministry of Defense sees new faces with Radostin Iliev, Ivan Peykov, and Adelina Nikolova stepping into deputy roles, signaling a fresh approach to defense policy and strategy.

However, the reshuffle is not without controversy, as former ministers find themselves reassigned to deputy positions or released from their posts altogether. Critics question the motivations behind these moves and raise concerns about the impact on continuity and stability within the government.

As Bulgaria navigates these transitions, attention turns to the broader implications for governance, policy, and public service delivery. The appointments mark a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape, with implications that are likely to reverberate across various sectors in the coming days and weeks.