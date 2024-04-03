More than 200 animals perished in a massive blaze that engulfed the Tropic Park zoo in the popular seaside town of Yevpatoria.

The extent of the tragedy was confirmed by a spokesperson for the zoo, who informed RIA Novosti of the heartbreaking loss. "A big tragedy, all the animals died, there are more than 200 of them. I can't say more details," the representative lamented, underscoring the magnitude of the disaster.

Amidst the chaos, amidst the destruction, there were a few glimmers of hope. Despite the inferno, two bears were miraculously rescued from the flames, offering a small ray of light in an otherwise dark situation. Additionally, the valiant efforts of zoo staff led to the successful evacuation of at least one employee from a smoke-filled area, highlighting the bravery and resilience displayed amidst the crisis.

At night, the roof of the Tropicpark petting zoo in temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, Crimea caught fire, the fire covered 625 square meters. The extinguishing was complicated by a high flammable load, since there was hay in the enclosures, the Russian Ministry of Emergency… pic.twitter.com/7l4iLnGy2E — LX (@LXSummer1) April 16, 2024

Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire point to a short circuit in the wire of a refrigerator, sparking the catastrophic chain of events that led to the zoo's devastation. The loss is particularly poignant considering the diverse array of wildlife housed within the five-story zoo, including lemurs, raccoons, parrots, turtles, snakes, monkeys, and numerous other species.