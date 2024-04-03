Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Over 200 Animals at Crimean Zoo

World » UKRAINE | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:53
Bulgaria: Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Over 200 Animals at Crimean Zoo

More than 200 animals perished in a massive blaze that engulfed the Tropic Park zoo in the popular seaside town of Yevpatoria.

The extent of the tragedy was confirmed by a spokesperson for the zoo, who informed RIA Novosti of the heartbreaking loss. "A big tragedy, all the animals died, there are more than 200 of them. I can't say more details," the representative lamented, underscoring the magnitude of the disaster.

Amidst the chaos, amidst the destruction, there were a few glimmers of hope. Despite the inferno, two bears were miraculously rescued from the flames, offering a small ray of light in an otherwise dark situation. Additionally, the valiant efforts of zoo staff led to the successful evacuation of at least one employee from a smoke-filled area, highlighting the bravery and resilience displayed amidst the crisis.

Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire point to a short circuit in the wire of a refrigerator, sparking the catastrophic chain of events that led to the zoo's devastation. The loss is particularly poignant considering the diverse array of wildlife housed within the five-story zoo, including lemurs, raccoons, parrots, turtles, snakes, monkeys, and numerous other species.

