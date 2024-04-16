Greek Journalists Strike for Higher Wages

In a demonstration of solidarity and protest against the government's economic policies, media workers across Greece have initiated a 24-hour strike, aligning themselves with the call for protests issued by labor unions. The strike, which commenced at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, encompasses all facets of the media landscape, leading to the suspension of news broadcasts on radio, television, and online portals.

Journalists, integral to the dissemination of information, are withholding their services today to cover the upcoming protest demonstrations scheduled for tomorrow.

The strike extends beyond the media sector, as railway workers have already initiated protest actions by halting train services on major routes, with all trains ceasing operations at midnight. Moreover, sailors are poised to block all ports starting tonight, disrupting ferry and cargo ship operations.

Tomorrow's strike is anticipated to witness widespread participation from various sectors, including teachers, doctors in state hospitals, city transport drivers, pensioners, and students, as announced by the unions. Their demands encompass a spectrum of issues, ranging from higher wages and inflation control to collective bargaining agreements, reduced unemployment, and ensuring safe public transport.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) has slated a day-long strike, coinciding with the broader labor movement's demonstrations, which is poised to impact public transport significantly. The strike action underscores mounting grievances against precarious working conditions and inadequate remuneration, exacerbating financial hardships for workers.

The economic strain, exacerbated by rising inflation, has further fueled discontent among workers, with reports indicating a staggering 37% increase in prices over the past two years. Such economic pressures not only undermine workers' livelihoods but also impede the provision of reliable and free information—a cornerstone of democratic governance.