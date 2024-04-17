Weather In Bulgaria On April 17: Expect Clouds, Showers, and Thunderstorms

Weather In Bulgaria On April 18: Expect Rain and Cooler Tempretures
Overnight, the precipitation zone will gradually shift eastward, with significant amounts expected in parts of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, accompanied by thunderstorms
Overnight, expect considerable cloud cover, particularly in western regions, accompanied by showers. In Northwestern Bulgaria, expect a west-northwest wind bringing colder air. Across the rest of the country, the wind will be moderate from the south-southwest. Minimum temperatures will range from 13°C to 18°C, slightly lower in northwestern areas, with Sofia at around 13°C.
Tomorrow, expect the development of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, leading to rain showers becoming more widespread and intense in the afternoon and evening, especially in Western Bulgaria. Thunderstorms and hail are also likely. South-Eastern Bulgaria may remain mostly dry, with rainfall expected overnight into Thursday. Winds will be moderate to west-northwest in the northwestern half of the country, temporarily strong from the south-southwest in the southeast. Maximum temperatures will range from about 12°C in the extreme northwest to 27°C in some areas of Eastern Bulgaria, with Sofia around 20°C.
In mountainous areas, expect mostly cloudy conditions with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A moderate to strong south-westerly wind will prevail, shifting to northwest in the evening, bringing colder air and increased precipitation. Maximum temperatures at 1200 m will be around 17°C and around 7°C at 2000 m.
Cloudiness over the Black Sea will vary, with significant coverage but little precipitation expected until evening. A moderate to temporarily strong south-southwest wind will blow, maintaining warm temperatures between 24°C and 27°C. Sea temperatures will be around 15°C-16°C, with sea swell at 3-4 points.
