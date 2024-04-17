Weather In Bulgaria On April 17: Expect Clouds, Showers, and Thunderstorms

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 17:42
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On April 17: Expect Clouds, Showers, and Thunderstorms Pixabay

Overnight, expect considerable cloud cover, particularly in western regions, accompanied by showers. In Northwestern Bulgaria, expect a west-northwest wind bringing colder air. Across the rest of the country, the wind will be moderate from the south-southwest. Minimum temperatures will range from 13°C to 18°C, slightly lower in northwestern areas, with Sofia at around 13°C.

Tomorrow, expect the development of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, leading to rain showers becoming more widespread and intense in the afternoon and evening, especially in Western Bulgaria. Thunderstorms and hail are also likely. South-Eastern Bulgaria may remain mostly dry, with rainfall expected overnight into Thursday. Winds will be moderate to west-northwest in the northwestern half of the country, temporarily strong from the south-southwest in the southeast. Maximum temperatures will range from about 12°C in the extreme northwest to 27°C in some areas of Eastern Bulgaria, with Sofia around 20°C.

In mountainous areas, expect mostly cloudy conditions with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A moderate to strong south-westerly wind will prevail, shifting to northwest in the evening, bringing colder air and increased precipitation. Maximum temperatures at 1200 m will be around 17°C and around 7°C at 2000 m.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will vary, with significant coverage but little precipitation expected until evening. A moderate to temporarily strong south-southwest wind will blow, maintaining warm temperatures between 24°C and 27°C. Sea temperatures will be around 15°C-16°C, with sea swell at 3-4 points.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, rain, wind, tempretures

Related Articles:

Weather In Bulgaria On April 18: Expect Rain and Cooler Tempretures

Overnight, the precipitation zone will gradually shift eastward, with significant amounts expected in parts of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, accompanied by thunderstorms

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 20:00

Storm 'Renata' Hits Romania with Strong Winds and Heavy Precipitation

Romanian media outlets have reported that storm "Renata" has made landfall in Romania, bringing with it strong winds and heavy precipitation. Following two weeks of record high temperatures, the mercury has plummeted by 15-20 degrees Celsius, as reported

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:28

Weather In Bulgaria On April 16: Sunny Conditions Prevail with Mild Temperatures

During the night, the skies will mostly clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the west-southwest

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:11

Sun, Rain, and Everything in Between: Bulgaria's Weather This Week

As the new week unfolds, Bulgarians are greeted with the promise of sunny skies and rising temperatures, courtesy of a southerly wind ushering in a welcome warmth

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 08:21

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Skies and Brief Showers Ahead

Overnight, most parts of the country will experience mostly clear skies, with temporary increases in cloudiness expected over the eastern half of the Danubian Plain

Society » Environment | April 12, 2024, Friday // 17:30

NIMH Report: 2023 Marks Bulgaria's Warmest Year Since 1930

National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Reports: Bulgaria Experienced Its Hottest Year Since 1930 in 2023

Society » Environment | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Storm 'Renata' Hits Romania with Strong Winds and Heavy Precipitation

Romanian media outlets have reported that storm "Renata" has made landfall in Romania, bringing with it strong winds and heavy precipitation. Following two weeks of record high temperatures, the mercury has plummeted by 15-20 degrees Celsius, as reported

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:28

The Resurgence of Natural Gas: A Clean and Affordable Energy Solution

The concluded winter presented unusually elevated temperatures and a 'milder' heating season for thousands of Bulgarians

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:09

Bulgaria: Brestovitsa Residents Protest Against Muddy and Polluted Tap Water

For the past four years, residents of the picturesque village of Brestovitsa in Plovdiv have been grappling with a troubling issue: muddy water contaminated with manganese flowing from their taps

Society » Environment | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37

Temperature Records Shattered Across Bulgaria

A scorching wave of heat has gripped Bulgaria, setting new temperature records across various regions of the country

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:41

Weather In Bulgaria On April 16: Sunny Conditions Prevail with Mild Temperatures

During the night, the skies will mostly clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the west-southwest

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:11

Sun, Rain, and Everything in Between: Bulgaria's Weather This Week

As the new week unfolds, Bulgarians are greeted with the promise of sunny skies and rising temperatures, courtesy of a southerly wind ushering in a welcome warmth

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 08:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria