Bulgarian Swimmer Petar Stoychev Conquers Strait of Gibraltar

Petar Stoychev has etched his name in Bulgarian sporting history once again by becoming the first Bulgarian to swim across according to the rigorous standards of the Oceans Seven challenge. Notably, he achieved this remarkable feat wearing only a textile swimsuit, foregoing the use of neoprene.

Stoychev covered the distance from the European coast in the Spanish city of Tarifa to the African coast in Morocco in 3 hours and 46 minutes. The boat's GPS recorded the distance covered at 16.4 km, a testament to Stoychev's extraordinary endurance and determination.

Stoychev also secured his position as the first Bulgarian swimmer to conquer three of the seven most arduous open water swims that constitute the Oceans Seven challenge. His previous triumphs include successful crossings of the English Channel and the Cook Strait, solidifying his reputation as one of the world's foremost marathon swimmers.

"I am delighted that my swim ended successfully, and I extend my gratitude to every one of you for your respect and support. I am proud to announce that I am now the only Bulgarian to have completed three marathons from the Oceans Seven - the English Channel, the Cook Strait, and the Strait of Gibraltar. Four marathons remain. In May, I plan to swim the Molokai Channel in Hawaii - the longest and toughest of the seven. I commend the professionalism and dedication of my team. Ivan Zlatinov and Krasimir Tumanov, thank you! I also express my gratitude to my family, who are here with me in Tarifa, providing their unwavering support. Thanks to all our partners who stood by us", stated Petar Stoychev, as quoted by Sport PR Events Management.

Stoychev's achievements in 2024 have been nothing short of spectacular, underscoring his status as a trailblazer in the world of swimming marathons. Just a month before his triumph in the Strait of Gibraltar, he made history as the first Bulgarian to conquer the formidable Cook Strait, a feat that further solidified his legacy in the sport.

Additionally, Stoychev was recently appointed by the International Swimming Federation (World Aquatics) to serve on the Technical Committee for Swimming at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. This marks a significant milestone as the first Bulgarian to be nominated for such a prestigious role at the Olympic Games. With five Olympic appearances under his belt as a competitor, Stoychev's transition to a new role at the Olympic pool represents a remarkable evolution in his illustrious career.