Historic Stock Exchange Building in Copenhagen Engulfed in Flames

World » EU | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:54
Bulgaria: Historic Stock Exchange Building in Copenhagen Engulfed in Flames

A devastating fire has broken out at the iconic Stock Exchange building in the heart of Copenhagen, Denmark's capital. The historic structure, dating back to the 17th century, stands as one of the oldest and most cherished landmarks in the city.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as all occupants, including those working in the building which currently houses the Chamber of Commerce, were safely evacuated from the premises.

Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, the inferno has ravaged parts of the building, resulting in the collapse of its distinctive spire. However, thanks to the swift action of emergency responders, several precious paintings and artifacts of immense historical significance have been salvaged from the blaze.

The scene is one of frantic activity, with dozens of firefighters and fire engines battling tirelessly to quell the flames. Meanwhile, the surrounding area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of onlookers and nearby structures.

Denmark's Culture Minister expressed profound sorrow at the loss, lamenting the destruction of "400-year-old cultural heritage" engulfed in the fire. Indeed, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of our shared history and the imperative to protect it for future generations.

As investigations into the cause of the fire commence, the focus remains on containing the blaze and mitigating further damage to this cherished symbol of Copenhagen's rich architectural and cultural heritage.

