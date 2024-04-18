Outrage in Bulgaria as Grave of Late Patriarch Neophyte Desecrated

Society » INCIDENTS | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:48
Bulgaria: Outrage in Bulgaria as Grave of Late Patriarch Neophyte Desecrated Photo: Bulgarian Orthodox Church

Shock and outrage spread through Bulgaria as news emerged that the grave of the late Patriarch Neophyte was desecrated by unknown perpetrators, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church revealed on Tuesday morning.

Located beneath the solemn colonnade of the Metropolitan Cathedral "St. Nedelya," the grave of Patriarch Neophyte fell victim to a disturbing act of vandalism. According to reports, the cross adorning the grave was forcibly removed and damaged, while sections of the surrounding marble were also defaced.

Law enforcement authorities have been swiftly alerted to the incident, with efforts underway to apprehend those responsible for the sacrilegious act, as confirmed by the church authorities.

The timing of this heinous act adds another layer of poignancy to the situation, occurring less than two weeks before Orthodox Easter, a period traditionally marked by reverence and reflection.

The desecration comes amidst preparations for a special commemorative service in honor of Patriarch Neophyte, scheduled to take place on April 21 at the "St. Nedelya" church. The service will mark 40 days since the passing of the revered patriarch, who succumbed to a prolonged illness on March 13 at the Military Medical Academy.

