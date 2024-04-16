Grim Discovery in Sofia's Zapaden Park: Body Found with Hands Tied

Crime | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Grim Discovery in Sofia's Zapaden Park: Body Found with Hands Tied

In a chilling turn of events, the lifeless body of a man was discovered in Sofia's "Zapaden Park" yesterday, as reported by NovaTV.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain shrouded in mystery, but sources from NovaTV indicate that his hands were bound with pig tails, adding a disturbing layer to the investigation.

Authorities from the "Emergency Services" have disclosed that the deceased individual was 44 years old, though further details about his identity or potential motives behind the incident have yet to be revealed.

Notably, "Zapaden Park" stands as one of Sofia's less frequented green spaces, often overlooked amidst the city's larger parks. The grim discovery was made by a passerby walking his dog, casting a somber shadow over the otherwise tranquil surroundings.

