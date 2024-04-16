Bulgarian State Railways Claim They were Responsible for Less than 2% of Train Delays

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) revealed that train delays, caused by them in 2023, amounted to less than 2%, citing unregulated railway crossings as a primary cause. Vencislav Slavkov, manager of "Passenger Transport" at BDZ, emphasized the challenges posed by people and animals crossing railway lines without proper regulation.

In an interview with bTV, Slavkov highlighted BDZ's efforts to improve service quality, including the introduction of 76 new wagons from "Deutsche Bahn" and the gradual decommissioning of older, poorly maintained wagons. Notably, he cited issues such as malfunctioning toilets emitting unpleasant odors as targets for improvement.

Addressing concerns about ticket price increases, Slavkov defended the decision, asserting that the rise, averaging 20%, would not deter customers. He projected that the revenue boost from the adjusted prices would contribute to a roughly 10% increase in BDZ's overall income.

As BDZ works to enhance its services and address operational challenges, the railway operator remains focused on providing efficient and reliable transportation options for passengers across Bulgaria.