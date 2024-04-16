Israel Weighs Response as Allies Urge Restraint After Iranian Attack

World | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:51
Bulgaria: Israel Weighs Response as Allies Urge Restraint After Iranian Attack

Israel's military cabinet convened to deliberate on a response following Iran's recent drone and missile onslaught, marking a historic escalation in tensions. While Israel remains tight-lipped on its decision, global allies implore caution in Benjamin Netanyahu's administration's next move.

Addressing the nation, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi affirmed that Israel wouldn't let the attack go unanswered, despite Iran's claims of closure. However, details on the timing or nature of Israel's retaliation remain undisclosed.

In a closed-door meeting with Likud party ministers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of a prudent response, underscoring Israel's track record of measured retaliation. Israel's commitment to inform the US before any counterattack aims to safeguard American troops in the region from potential Iranian reprisals.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged restraint in the volatile region, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation during his visit to the White House. As one of the rare allies to both the US and Iran, Iraq played an unwitting role as the conduit for Iran's recent assault on Israel.

Iraqi officials confirmed Iran's prior communication regarding the attack, highlighting the complexity of alliances in the Middle East. President Joe Biden reiterated the US commitment to Israel's security while advocating for an end to hostilities in Gaza, emphasizing the pivotal US-Iraq partnership.

As Israel deliberates its response and tensions simmer, the international community watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that averts further escalation.

